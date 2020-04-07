910 Maple St.

Amenities
1-Bedroom Unit in a Side-by-Side Duplex Near Commercial Street in Neenah - Address: 910 Maple Street, Neenah, WI 54956
Rent: $600
Security Deposit: $600
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Utilities Paid for by Tenant: Electric
Utilities Paid by Owner: Gas, Water/Sewer
Appliances Included: Fridge, Oven/Stove
Laundry: Hook-ups
Parking: Off-Street
Furnished: No
Housing Type: Side-By-Side Duplex
Garage:None
Smoking: Not Allowed
Pets: $50 per month per pet. Animals over a year of age. $150 security deposit. 25 pound weight limit. Two pet limit. Pets must be spayed/neutered.
HOW TO APPLY:
1. Use any smart device to go to a internet browser and type in WWW.PROSPERPADS.COM
2. Click "Search Places for Rent"
3. Click "Filter" on the right center side of the screen
4. Click the city your rental unit is in and click "Filter"
5. Find the rental unit you are interested in on the list and click "Apply Now"
There is a $20.00 application fee for each person over the age of 18 inhabiting the rental unit. A member of our staff will call after the application is received to verify receipt.
Check out www.ProsperPads.com for all of our rentals in the area
(RLNE5659473)