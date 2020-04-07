910 Maple St.

Amenities

1-Bedroom Unit in a Side-by-Side Duplex Near Commercial Street in Neenah - Address: 910 Maple Street, Neenah, WI 54956

Rent: $600

Security Deposit: $600

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Utilities Paid for by Tenant: Electric

Utilities Paid by Owner: Gas, Water/Sewer

Appliances Included: Fridge, Oven/Stove

Laundry: Hook-ups

Parking: Off-Street

Furnished: No

Housing Type: Side-By-Side Duplex

Garage:None

Smoking: Not Allowed

Pets: $50 per month per pet. Animals over a year of age. $150 security deposit. 25 pound weight limit. Two pet limit. Pets must be spayed/neutered.



HOW TO APPLY:

1. Use any smart device to go to a internet browser and type in WWW.PROSPERPADS.COM

2. Click "Search Places for Rent"

3. Click "Filter" on the right center side of the screen

4. Click the city your rental unit is in and click "Filter"

5. Find the rental unit you are interested in on the list and click "Apply Now"

There is a $20.00 application fee for each person over the age of 18 inhabiting the rental unit. A member of our staff will call after the application is received to verify receipt.



Check out www.ProsperPads.com for all of our rentals in the area



