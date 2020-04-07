All apartments in Neenah
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:10 AM

910 Maple St.

910 Maple St · (920) 379-7555
Location

910 Maple St, Neenah, WI 54956

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 910 Maple St. · Avail. now

$600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
1-Bedroom Unit in a Side-by-Side Duplex Near Commercial Street in Neenah - Address: 910 Maple Street, Neenah, WI 54956
Rent: $600
Security Deposit: $600
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Utilities Paid for by Tenant: Electric
Utilities Paid by Owner: Gas, Water/Sewer
Appliances Included: Fridge, Oven/Stove
Laundry: Hook-ups
Parking: Off-Street
Furnished: No
Housing Type: Side-By-Side Duplex
Garage:None
Smoking: Not Allowed
Pets: $50 per month per pet. Animals over a year of age. $150 security deposit. 25 pound weight limit. Two pet limit. Pets must be spayed/neutered.

HOW TO APPLY:
1. Use any smart device to go to a internet browser and type in WWW.PROSPERPADS.COM
2. Click "Search Places for Rent"
3. Click "Filter" on the right center side of the screen
4. Click the city your rental unit is in and click "Filter"
5. Find the rental unit you are interested in on the list and click "Apply Now"
There is a $20.00 application fee for each person over the age of 18 inhabiting the rental unit. A member of our staff will call after the application is received to verify receipt.

Check out www.ProsperPads.com for all of our rentals in the area

(RLNE5659473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

