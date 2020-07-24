/
26 Apartments for rent in Winnebago County, WI📍
252 East Franklin Avenue
252 East Franklin Avenue, Neenah, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2000 sqft
Beautiful home in the heart of Neenah within easy walking distance to gorgeous downtown Neenah. This home comes equipped with two bath, three bedrooms, large fenced in back lawn, 97% efficient furnace, newer flooring and a two car garage.
751 Prospect Avenue
751 Prospect Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
5 to 6 bedroom unit less then a block from campus. Unit features 2 full bathrooms plus all good size bedrooms. Plenty of off street parking, plus washer dryer hook-ups. To schedule a showing call 920-312-2709 Contact us to schedule a showing.
714 Ohio St
714 Ohio St, Oshkosh, WI
2 Bedrooms
$575
Available 08/01/20 Remodeled 2 Bdrm upper in great location - Property Id: 323555 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/714-ohio-st-oshkosh-wi/323555 Property Id 323555 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5973263)
504 1/2 Appleton Street
504 1/2 Appleton St, Menasha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$750
784 sqft
504 1/2 Appleton Street Available 10/01/20 504 1/2 Appleton Street - Beautiful three bedroom and one bathroom upper duplex with a large living room. There is a 2 car garage (shared with lower) included with this property. Cats allowed! Two pets max.
522 High Ave
522 High Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1144 sqft
4 Bdrm House - 4 bedroom house,1.5 bathrooms, full basement w/washer & dryer hookups, covered front porch AND a 2 car detached garage. Rent is $1,125.00/No utilities included, BOTH dogs & cats are welcome for an additional fee per month.
913 CHERRY STREET
913 Cherry Street, Oshkosh, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE1837334)
637 Broad St
637 Broad Street, Menasha, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,150
1359 sqft
Refurbished Large 5 Bedroom Home Freshly Painted. New flooring. Updated Kitchen and Appliances Large Living Room Formal Dining Room First Floor Laundry 2 First Floor Bedrooms 3 Second Floor bedrooms Full Basement 2.
1403 South Main Street
1403 South Main Street, Oshkosh, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
This unit is completely renovated. Heat and water included.
1350 Manitowoc Road - Lower
1350 Manitowoc Road, Winnebago County, WI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1750 sqft
A large 1750 sq ft newly updated 3 - 4 Bedroom, 2 bath lower featuring: - Large bedrooms - Open concept kitchen / living room and dining room - 4 car attached garage /workshop - Appliances include: side by side fridge, stove and dishwasher -
417 5th Street - upper
417 5th Street, Neenah, WI
1 Bedroom
$650
606 sqft
Structure Type: Duplex. Level: Upper Number of Bedrooms: 1 Number of Bathrooms: 1 Utilities included with rent: None Utilities paid by tenant: All utilities – Water/Gas/ Electric. Lawn care and Snow Removal: Provided. Pets: Sorry – no pets.
529 Otter Avenue - Upper
529 Otter Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
1 Bedroom
$625
1050 sqft
Basement access. Driveway parking only, assigned. Tenant pays all utilities No Pets. Only a few blocks from the River front, Riverside Park and the Leach Amphitheater.
1429 Harrison Street
1429 Harrison Street, Oshkosh, WI
2 Bedrooms
$905
936 sqft
Structure Type: Single Family home. Number of Bedrooms: 2 Number of Bathrooms: 1 Utilities included with rent: None Utilities paid by tenant: All utilities – Water/Gas/Electric. Lawn care and Snow Removal: Tenant responsibility.
628 Otter Avenue
628 Otter Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
2 Bedrooms
$675
UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP!! Make Maplewood Your Home!! Contact Casey at (920) 660-9438 or caseym@nieblerproperties.com - Come see these lovely two-story townhomes located just a few blocks from the Fox River and near Oshkosh's downtown district.
319 Saratoga Avenue
319 Saratoga Avenue, Oshkosh, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the solitude of renting a clean and quiet single family home! 3 bedroom 1 bath, w/ bonus room to use as you see fit.
910 Maple St.
910 Maple St, Neenah, WI
1 Bedroom
$600
1-Bedroom Unit in a Side-by-Side Duplex Near Commercial Street in Neenah - Address: 910 Maple Street, Neenah, WI 54956 Rent: $600 Security Deposit: $600 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Utilities Paid for by Tenant: Electric Utilities Paid by Owner: Gas,
112 S Eagle St
112 South Eagle Street, Oshkosh, WI
1 Bedroom
$575
112 S Eagle St Available 06/01/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom in Oshkosh Close to Hwy 41 - Check Out A Virtual Tour Of The Unit Here!: https://my.matterport.
816 1/2 W Winnebago St
816 1/2 W Winnebago St, Appleton, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
Upper unit near downtown Appleton - Property Id: 194319 Total updated upper apartment in quiet, safe neighborhood near downtown and Appleton West HS. One bedroom with hard wood floors, a walk-in closet and fresh paint.
2119 Cloudview Ct
2119 Cloudview Court, Outagamie County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1700 sqft
Executive Furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Appleton - Property Id: 308360 Whether needing short term or long term fully furnished housing, this beautiful and well appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath option is the perfect choice to make your stay feel like
23 Rustic Ct
23 Rustic Court, Appleton, WI
4 Bedrooms
$3,275
3900 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Perfect 4-Bed, Close to Schools, Dog-Friendly Home - Property Id: 319679 Beautiful 4-bed, 2.5 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac in North Appleton, close to Ferber, Einstein, and North High School. Convenient access to Hwy-41.
2600 1/2 N Richmond St
2600 1/2 N Richmond St, Appleton, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
This great apartment is awesome for the traveling worker looking for a place to stay while they are in town for a few months.
702 N Oneida Street
702 North Oneida Street, Appleton, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
1756 sqft
702 N Oneida Street Available 10/01/20 702 N Oneida Street - Spacious 5 bedroom 1.5 bath single family home. This house has a detached 1 car garage. Cats and dogs allowed. 2 pets max. Be sure to follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.
1119 North Richmond Street
1119 North Richmond Street, Appleton, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1288 sqft
See our video tour at: https://youtu.be/uiJPwFIg3Qc 3 BR 2 BTH single family home close to downtown and I41. This unit features: - Open concept living area. - Rustic hardwood floors throughout. - New cabinets / counter tops. - Dishwasher.
916 North Durkee Street
916 North Durkee Street, Appleton, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
HUGE updated and clean 5 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath immediately available! Enjoy the quiet of an established neighborhood lined with beautiful maple and pine trees, but still very close to all essential amenities! This is an "upper" unit.
506 Crab Apple Court
506 Crab Apple Court, Outagamie County, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Appleton Furnished Two Bedroom - Property Id: 263605 Two bedroom second floor spacious 1000-square foot apartment provides security and comfort for our travelers. Great neighborhood at the end of a culdesac and close to major stores and Hwy 41.
