14 Apartments for rent in Neenah, WI with garages

The buildings in Neenah must be inspirational… George Bergstrom, the designer of the Pentagon is from Neenah.

Neenah is a great town with great history. The houses are relatively cheap, and the city’s population is barely over 25,000, so you can get in on the ground floor of this blossoming wonderland. Often referred to as the twin city of Menasha, Neenah has over 10 prominent neighborhoods and it is the 30th biggest neighborhood in Wisconsin. See more