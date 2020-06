Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This one has your top must haves: location, newer construction, and available July 1st 2020! Come take a look at this almost new four bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage two story in the subdivision of Fairwinds! Just moving to the area? You are planning to build your dream home in the area? You just sold your house and need to stick around for a year or two longer? Whatever the reason you have need of an upscale rental - this one will not last long.