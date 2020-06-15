1447 Windsor Way Unit 6

Amenities

Large 3 Bedroom Condo in Mount Pleasant - Quiet 3 bedroom unit now available! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom offers a spacious layout with all appliance included (range, refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer). Green Ridge is a quiet, premiere property in Mount Pleasant offering convenient living to residents. Enjoy the convenience of shopping, restaurants, and the downtown harbor within minutes of this beautiful unit! The association maintains the lawn care and snow removal; so you can enjoy your new home without the bother of yard work! A detached two-car garage is available for your use and you will be within walking distance of the association's pond.

No Pets.



(RLNE4968818)