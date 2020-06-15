All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Find more places like 1447 Windsor Way Unit 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Pleasant, WI
/
1447 Windsor Way Unit 6
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1447 Windsor Way Unit 6

1447 Windsor Way · (262) 671-0137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1447 Windsor Way, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1447 Windsor Way Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1364 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3 Bedroom Condo in Mount Pleasant - Quiet 3 bedroom unit now available! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom offers a spacious layout with all appliance included (range, refrigerator, built-in microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer). Green Ridge is a quiet, premiere property in Mount Pleasant offering convenient living to residents. Enjoy the convenience of shopping, restaurants, and the downtown harbor within minutes of this beautiful unit! The association maintains the lawn care and snow removal; so you can enjoy your new home without the bother of yard work! A detached two-car garage is available for your use and you will be within walking distance of the association's pond.
No Pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4968818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1447 Windsor Way Unit 6 have any available units?
1447 Windsor Way Unit 6 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1447 Windsor Way Unit 6 have?
Some of 1447 Windsor Way Unit 6's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1447 Windsor Way Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1447 Windsor Way Unit 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1447 Windsor Way Unit 6 pet-friendly?
No, 1447 Windsor Way Unit 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 1447 Windsor Way Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 1447 Windsor Way Unit 6 does offer parking.
Does 1447 Windsor Way Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1447 Windsor Way Unit 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1447 Windsor Way Unit 6 have a pool?
No, 1447 Windsor Way Unit 6 does not have a pool.
Does 1447 Windsor Way Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 1447 Windsor Way Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1447 Windsor Way Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1447 Windsor Way Unit 6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1447 Windsor Way Unit 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1447 Windsor Way Unit 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1447 Windsor Way Unit 6?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILWauwatosa, WIPalatine, IL
West Allis, WINew Berlin, WIGlenview, ILRacine, WIGreenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILOak Creek, WIFranklin, WIPleasant Prairie, WIGreendale, WIZion, ILAntioch, IL
Hales Corners, WIGurnee, ILGrayslake, ILShorewood, WIGlendale, WIWhitefish Bay, WILibertyville, ILPewaukee, WILakemoor, ILLake Bluff, ILMenomonee Falls, WIMundelein, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityWisconsin Lutheran College
William Rainey Harper CollegeAlverno College
Marquette University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity