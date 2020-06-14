Apartment List
/
WI
/
verona
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

26 Apartments for rent in Verona, WI with garage

Verona apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Contact for Availability
Prairie Oaks
360 Prairie Oaks Dr, Verona, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Prairie Oaks is a quiet neighborhood nestled in the city of Verona where convenience is at your fingertips. We are 15 minutes from downtown Madison and about 5 minutes from Epic.
Results within 5 miles of Verona
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:10am
6 Units Available
Renew 78 West
78 Kessel Ct, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$995
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1532 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
21 Units Available
Lincoln Ridge
4 S Lincoln Ridge Dr, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$894
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
999 sqft
Lincoln Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near a major thruway with easy access to shopping, entertainment and dinning. Our professional on-site management team is eager to assist you day or night with after-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl, Madison, WI
Studio
$690
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
960 sqft
Heather Downs Apartments is a quiet, secluded, family friendly community. Our generously sized apartments offer plenty of storage and space along with the modern convenience of upgraded amenities and appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
7626 Midtown Rd
7626 Mid Town Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1414 sqft
Take advantage of this short-term lease on Madisons West Side! Sublet from May 1 until June 30th, with options to extend the lease further.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
1309 McKenna Blvd
1309 Mckenna Boulevard, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Large TownHome, 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Garage, Fireplace Large Townhome for Rent McKenna Blvd (West Side) Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall) - Close to EPIC headquarters and other

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
6740 Jacobs Way, 1
6740 Jacobs Way, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
995 sqft
1st floor carpeted unit with wood-burning fireplace, air conditioning, deck, all appliances, and 2-car tandem attached garage. Coin-operated laundry in basement. Tenant pays heat and electric.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
1118 Gammon Lane
1118 Gammon Lane, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1200 sqft
Gammon Lane - Townhomes Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Madison) - Open 17 acres of open space areas and trails (www.westhaventrails.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
Meadowood
1 Unit Available
1806 Rae Lane
1806 Rae Lane, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1600 sqft
Home, 4 BR, 2 full bath, Central Air, Fenced Yard 4BR Single Family / Ranch Style / WheelChair Accessible Home Ranch Style Home for Rent Rae Ln (West Side) Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
13 Westover Court
13 Westover Court, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Duplex for Rent Westover Ct (West Side) Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall) - Close to EPIC headquarters and other businesses - Near major bus line - Quiet and low traffic neighborhood -
Results within 10 miles of Verona
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
12 Units Available
Park Village
2205 Woodview Court, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$780
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
835 sqft
Great location, five minutes from UW campus and Downtown Madison. Community offers free Wi-Fi lounge, business center, and fitness center. Apartments feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, and efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
The Lafayette
5123 Central Park Place, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1197 sqft
If you’re looking for a beautiful luxury apartment community in the greater Madison area, you’ll fall in love with The Lafayette Apartment Homes in Fitchburg, WI.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Swan Creek
10 Units Available
Swan Creek
5160 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI
Studio
$970
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1178 sqft
Enjoy luxury living in the best Madison has to offer at Swan Creek Apartment Homes. Our Fitchburg, Wisconsin apartments come in contemporary styles and flexible floor plans with different numbers of bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Amherst
15 Units Available
Springtree Apartments
2615 Amherst Rd, Middleton, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1118 sqft
Within walking distance of the 12/18 West-BeltLine Highway and downtown, this complex offers beautiful and well-equipped units. Each apartment includes built-in dishwashers, private balconies, and walk-thru kitchens with breakfast nooks.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:21am
Downtown Middleton
1 Unit Available
Valencia Place
7781 Elmwood Ave, Middleton, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1214 sqft
In Spanish, Valencia means strong and worthy, and that’s exactly what Valencia Place is. Strong on amenities, worthy of your consideration for luxury living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:21am
2 Units Available
University Crossing
5102 Silvertree Run, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you want to crossover to luxury apartment living, you’ll want to visit University Crossing Apartments, Madison’s newest high-end paradise.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
7 Units Available
University Row
725 University Row, Madison, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1063 sqft
A new community near Hilldale Mall and UW Hospital and Clinics. Spacious apartments with amenities such as a green, interactive rooftop with a fire pit and grill area. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands and decor.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 10 at 06:46am
Downtown Madison
4 Units Available
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,485
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1154 sqft
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 5 at 03:25pm
Downtown Madison
6 Units Available
The Lux
433 West Johnson Street, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,389
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Madison near world-class dining, shopping and entertainment. Cable ready apartments with intercoms, trash compactors and sprinklers. Automated valet parking available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
Downtown Madison
3 Units Available
Bel Mora
544 W Main St, Madison, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1113 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments have large windows, open floor plans, heated underground parking and washer/dryers in every building. Great location in the Bassett neighborhood close to bike paths, shops and dining.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
Westmorland
1 Unit Available
4111 Paunack Avenue
4111 Paunack Avenue, Madison, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,370
1868 sqft
Two-story colonial home in the desirable Westmorland neighborhood. Lovely hardwood floors throughout with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, family room with fireplace, den and screen porch. Forced air heat and central air.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
Midvale Heights
1 Unit Available
4814 Odana Road
4814 Odana Road, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,820
2240 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom 2 bath house overlooking golf course. Living room bay window, built-in dining room cabinet, large eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplacde, huge unfinished basement with fireplace and tons of storage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
Westmorland
1 Unit Available
442 Caromar Drive
442 Caromar Drive, Madison, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1008 sqft
3-bedroom ranch with hardwood floors, good-sized kitchen and 1 bath upstairs. Lower level has large carpeted rec room and large 3/4 bath with shower. Pet and/or child-friendly fenced yard, with thick evergreen screen for privacy.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
116 Inverness Circle
116 Inverness Circle, Oregon, WI
4 Bedrooms
$4,295
3890 sqft
PHOTOS COMING SOON! Executive residence in a golf community with a clubhouse, pool, and tennis courts. Home features include a 3-car garage, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 living rooms, 1 studio, a private back deck, and a home theater.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Verona, WI

Verona apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Verona 1 BedroomsVerona 2 BedroomsVerona 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVerona Accessible ApartmentsVerona Apartments with Balcony
Verona Apartments with GarageVerona Apartments with GymVerona Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVerona Apartments with Parking
Verona Apartments with PoolVerona Apartments with Washer-DryerVerona Dog Friendly ApartmentsVerona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Madison, WIRockford, ILFitchburg, WIMiddleton, WI
Sun Prairie, WIWaunakee, WIDeForest, WI
Roscoe, ILJanesville, WIBeloit, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Edgewood CollegeHerzing University-Madison
University of Wisconsin-MadisonMadison Area Technical College
University of Wisconsin Colleges