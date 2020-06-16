914 W Badger Rd 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Badger RD #4 - Property Id: 122860



Madison South West Side - 914 W. Badger Rd -

Near South Transfer Station & MATC South Campus - Contact our office for a free application - Turbo Tenant Applications are not monitored or accepted



2-bedroom, 1 bath, upper unit. Includes heat, water and storage bin in basement. Tenant responsible for electric and bring trash to/from curb. Coin operated laundry in basement. Vouchers and Section 8 accepted. Pets will be considered with additional fees.

Rent $850/month $1200 security deposit

Parking Pass Required

Occupancy limit of 4

There is No Smoking in the home

Must have clean criminal background, no eviction filing in 10 years

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122860

