914 W Badger Rd 4

Amenities
Badger RD #4 - Property Id: 122860
Madison South West Side - 914 W. Badger Rd -
Near South Transfer Station & MATC South Campus - Contact our office for a free application - Turbo Tenant Applications are not monitored or accepted
2-bedroom, 1 bath, upper unit. Includes heat, water and storage bin in basement. Tenant responsible for electric and bring trash to/from curb. Coin operated laundry in basement. Vouchers and Section 8 accepted. Pets will be considered with additional fees.
Rent $850/month $1200 security deposit
Parking Pass Required
Occupancy limit of 4
There is No Smoking in the home
Must have clean criminal background, no eviction filing in 10 years
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122860
(RLNE5721037)