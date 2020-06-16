All apartments in Madison
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

914 W Badger Rd 4

914 West Badger Road · (608) 446-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

914 West Badger Road, Madison, WI 53713
Burr Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Badger RD #4 - Property Id: 122860

Madison South West Side - 914 W. Badger Rd -
Near South Transfer Station & MATC South Campus - Contact our office for a free application - Turbo Tenant Applications are not monitored or accepted

2-bedroom, 1 bath, upper unit. Includes heat, water and storage bin in basement. Tenant responsible for electric and bring trash to/from curb. Coin operated laundry in basement. Vouchers and Section 8 accepted. Pets will be considered with additional fees.
Rent $850/month $1200 security deposit
Parking Pass Required
Occupancy limit of 4
There is No Smoking in the home
Must have clean criminal background, no eviction filing in 10 years
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122860
Property Id 122860

(RLNE5721037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 W Badger Rd 4 have any available units?
914 W Badger Rd 4 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 W Badger Rd 4 have?
Some of 914 W Badger Rd 4's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 W Badger Rd 4 currently offering any rent specials?
914 W Badger Rd 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 W Badger Rd 4 pet-friendly?
No, 914 W Badger Rd 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison.
Does 914 W Badger Rd 4 offer parking?
Yes, 914 W Badger Rd 4 does offer parking.
Does 914 W Badger Rd 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 W Badger Rd 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 W Badger Rd 4 have a pool?
No, 914 W Badger Rd 4 does not have a pool.
Does 914 W Badger Rd 4 have accessible units?
No, 914 W Badger Rd 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 914 W Badger Rd 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 W Badger Rd 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
