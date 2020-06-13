838 East Johnson Street, 2 - Upper

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2nd floor of small house in great downtown east location - 1 block from James Madison Park/Lake Mendota! Living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, fridge, stove, disposal. Built-in AC, bath with shower. Tenant pays electric utility only. Off-street parking. Laundromat is one block down E Johnson. Pets OK!



Walkability score - 86: Very Walkable, Bikability - 86: Very Bikable, Transit Score - 53: Busable.



To schedule a walk-through, call Ripple Management at 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week, by appointment. To see all current Ripple Management listings, go to www.ripplerents.com



