Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:32 PM

838 East Johnson Street, 2 - Upper

838 East Johnson Street · (608) 238-2044
Location

838 East Johnson Street, Madison, WI 53703
Tenney-Lapham

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2nd floor of small house in great downtown east location - 1 block from James Madison Park/Lake Mendota! Living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, fridge, stove, disposal. Built-in AC, bath with shower. Tenant pays electric utility only. Off-street parking. Laundromat is one block down E Johnson. Pets OK!

Walkability score - 86: Very Walkable, Bikability - 86: Very Bikable, Transit Score - 53: Busable.

To schedule a walk-through, call Ripple Management at 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week, by appointment. To see all current Ripple Management listings, go to www.ripplerents.com

2-Flat - East. Pets accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 East Johnson Street, 2 - Upper have any available units?
838 East Johnson Street, 2 - Upper has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 838 East Johnson Street, 2 - Upper have?
Some of 838 East Johnson Street, 2 - Upper's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 838 East Johnson Street, 2 - Upper currently offering any rent specials?
838 East Johnson Street, 2 - Upper isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 East Johnson Street, 2 - Upper pet-friendly?
Yes, 838 East Johnson Street, 2 - Upper is pet friendly.
Does 838 East Johnson Street, 2 - Upper offer parking?
Yes, 838 East Johnson Street, 2 - Upper does offer parking.
Does 838 East Johnson Street, 2 - Upper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 838 East Johnson Street, 2 - Upper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 East Johnson Street, 2 - Upper have a pool?
No, 838 East Johnson Street, 2 - Upper does not have a pool.
Does 838 East Johnson Street, 2 - Upper have accessible units?
No, 838 East Johnson Street, 2 - Upper does not have accessible units.
Does 838 East Johnson Street, 2 - Upper have units with dishwashers?
No, 838 East Johnson Street, 2 - Upper does not have units with dishwashers.
