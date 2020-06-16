All apartments in Madison
7626 Midtown Rd
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:08 AM

7626 Midtown Rd

7626 Mid Town Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7626 Mid Town Road, Madison, WI 53719

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,522

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1463 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Take advantage of this short-term lease on Madisons West Side! Sublet from May 1 until June 30th, with options to extend the lease further. Minutes from Epic, Cuna, UW Hospitals and much more! We are a smoke-free community!

Features: Heated Underground Garage Parking Space, Outdoor Parking, High Speed Internet Access, In-Unit Washer/Dryer, Air Conditioning, Heating, Ceiling Fans, Smoke Free, Cable Ready, Alarm, Spacious Storage Unit included, Intercom, Sprinkler System, Balcony Overlooking Scenic Wooded View

Kitchen: Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Ice Maker, Microwave, Oven Range, Refrigerator

Living Space: Carpet, Vaulted Ceiling

Downstairs Bedroom: Large Room, Picture Window, Double Closet

Downstairs Bathroom: Double Vanities, Tub/Shower, Linen Closet

Lofted Bedroom: Skylight, Walk-In Closet, Upstairs Washer/Dryer

Upstairs Bathroom: Single Vanity, Large Shower

Apartment Complex Amenities: Take advantage of everything the private clubhouse has to offer-gleaming outdoor salt-water pool with waterfall and sundeck, 24-hour fitness center, billiards / media room, complimentary tanning, business center and Cyber Lounge. Outdoor entertainment areas: Fire pit with generous seating; poolside fireplace; poolside indoor/outdoor kitchen with granite bar and gourmet grill. Schedule an appointment in our salon for professional hair and massage therapy services. Heated underground parking, elevators, and video accessed entrances add to your comfort and convenience. Located on the edge of Madisons thriving west side, Province Hill is set into a densely wooded hillside and adjacent to vast natural park land. Province Hill is so filled with diversions and conveniences, youll find that staying home feels like getting away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7626 Midtown Rd have any available units?
7626 Midtown Rd has a unit available for $1,522 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 7626 Midtown Rd have?
Some of 7626 Midtown Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7626 Midtown Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7626 Midtown Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7626 Midtown Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7626 Midtown Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison.
Does 7626 Midtown Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7626 Midtown Rd does offer parking.
Does 7626 Midtown Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7626 Midtown Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7626 Midtown Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7626 Midtown Rd has a pool.
Does 7626 Midtown Rd have accessible units?
No, 7626 Midtown Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7626 Midtown Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7626 Midtown Rd has units with dishwashers.
