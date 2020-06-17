5220 Camden Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom 3 level duplex with attached garage, 2 large multipurpose rooms in lower level, laundry hook-ups wood floors, new kitchen with new stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, All fresh and beautifully painted Nice Neighborhood Close to Lafollette High, hy 51, Farm and Fleet and much more. no emails or texts ,call only and leave message. Sorry no Section 8, emails or texts. Call and leave a message. 608-444-8855

MUST SEE! Contact James at 608-444-8855



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/madison-wi?lid=12608652



