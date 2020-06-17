All apartments in Madison
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5220 Camden Road

5220 Camden Road · (608) 444-8855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5220 Camden Road, Madison, WI 53716

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1390 · Avail. now

$1,390

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1625 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 level duplex with attached garage, 2 large multipurpose rooms in lower level, laundry hook-ups wood floors, new kitchen with new stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, All fresh and beautifully painted Nice Neighborhood Close to Lafollette High, hy 51, Farm and Fleet and much more. no emails or texts ,call only and leave message. Sorry no Section 8, emails or texts. Call and leave a message. 608-444-8855
MUST SEE! Contact James at 608-444-8855

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/madison-wi?lid=12608652

(RLNE5741457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5220 Camden Road have any available units?
5220 Camden Road has a unit available for $1,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 5220 Camden Road have?
Some of 5220 Camden Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5220 Camden Road currently offering any rent specials?
5220 Camden Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 Camden Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5220 Camden Road is pet friendly.
Does 5220 Camden Road offer parking?
Yes, 5220 Camden Road does offer parking.
Does 5220 Camden Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5220 Camden Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 Camden Road have a pool?
No, 5220 Camden Road does not have a pool.
Does 5220 Camden Road have accessible units?
No, 5220 Camden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5220 Camden Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5220 Camden Road has units with dishwashers.
