442 Caromar Drive

3-bedroom ranch with hardwood floors, good-sized kitchen and 1 bath upstairs. Lower level has large carpeted rec room and large 3/4 bath with shower. Pet and/or child-friendly fenced yard, with thick evergreen screen for privacy. Adjacent to far end of K-2 school field and playground, so no neighbor on that side. Window ACs - 2 cool the house. Quiet location. Laundry hookups in basement. Tenant pays utilities. Pets accepted with landlord reference.



To schedule a time to see the house, call us at 608-238-2044. We show 7-days-a-week, by appointment. To see all current Ripple Management listings in one place, go to www.RippleRents,com.



Ranch House - West. 1-car attached garage. Pets accepted.