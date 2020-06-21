All apartments in Madison
442 Caromar Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:06 AM

442 Caromar Drive

442 Caromar Drive · (608) 238-2044
Location

442 Caromar Drive, Madison, WI 53711
Westmorland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,199

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
3-bedroom ranch with hardwood floors, good-sized kitchen and 1 bath upstairs. Lower level has large carpeted rec room and large 3/4 bath with shower. Pet and/or child-friendly fenced yard, with thick evergreen screen for privacy. Adjacent to far end of K-2 school field and playground, so no neighbor on that side. Window ACs - 2 cool the house. Quiet location. Laundry hookups in basement. Tenant pays utilities. Pets accepted with landlord reference.

To schedule a time to see the house, call us at 608-238-2044. We show 7-days-a-week, by appointment. To see all current Ripple Management listings in one place, go to www.RippleRents,com.

KR
Ranch House - West. 1-car attached garage. Pets accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 Caromar Drive have any available units?
442 Caromar Drive has a unit available for $2,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 442 Caromar Drive have?
Some of 442 Caromar Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 Caromar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
442 Caromar Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 Caromar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 442 Caromar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 442 Caromar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 442 Caromar Drive does offer parking.
Does 442 Caromar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 Caromar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 Caromar Drive have a pool?
No, 442 Caromar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 442 Caromar Drive have accessible units?
No, 442 Caromar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 442 Caromar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 442 Caromar Drive has units with dishwashers.
