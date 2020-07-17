3311 Prairie Rd

Amenities

VERY NICE 3 BR duplex unit, West near Maple Prairie Park - This duplex unit is well cared for and ready for you to call home! Main level has a large kitchen-dining area, big living room with gas fireplace, lots of natural light, a nice-sized bedroom and a full bath. New carpet and new bathroom flooring on main level. Lower level is finished with a large family room w/walk-out to patio, two bedrooms, another full bath and the utility/laundry room. One car attached garage. Tenants pay their own utilities. Call or email to schedule a showing.



Qualification standards apply based on credit history, background check, income & references.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5880249)