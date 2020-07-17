All apartments in Madison
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3311 Prairie Rd

3311 Prairie Road · (608) 728-7600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3311 Prairie Road, Madison, WI 53719

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3311 Prairie Rd - 3311 · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
VERY NICE 3 BR duplex unit, West near Maple Prairie Park - This duplex unit is well cared for and ready for you to call home! Main level has a large kitchen-dining area, big living room with gas fireplace, lots of natural light, a nice-sized bedroom and a full bath. New carpet and new bathroom flooring on main level. Lower level is finished with a large family room w/walk-out to patio, two bedrooms, another full bath and the utility/laundry room. One car attached garage. Tenants pay their own utilities. Call or email to schedule a showing.

Qualification standards apply based on credit history, background check, income & references.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5880249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 Prairie Rd have any available units?
3311 Prairie Rd has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 Prairie Rd have?
Some of 3311 Prairie Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 Prairie Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3311 Prairie Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 Prairie Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3311 Prairie Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison.
Does 3311 Prairie Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3311 Prairie Rd offers parking.
Does 3311 Prairie Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3311 Prairie Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 Prairie Rd have a pool?
No, 3311 Prairie Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3311 Prairie Rd have accessible units?
No, 3311 Prairie Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 Prairie Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3311 Prairie Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
