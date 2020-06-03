All apartments in Madison
2605 University Avenue, 5

2605 Campus Drive · (608) 238-2044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2605 Campus Drive, Madison, WI 53705
Regent

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1st floor unit near everything, walk, bike, bus! Washers/dryers/laundry just outside your door in 1st floor hallway. Only 1 shared wall neighbor and no second floor neighbor, so quiet. Tenants pay heat/electric. Pets accepted!

Walk Score 76: Very Walkable! Bike Score 93: Biker's Paradise! Transit Score 56: Good, very near bus line!

To schedule a walk-through, call 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week by appointment. To see all currently available Ripple Management units, go to RippleRents.com.

KR
5-Unit - Near UW / VA hospitals. 1-story building, so no upstairs neighbors. Pets OK - EXCEPT if renting private room instead of full apartment. 1st floor laundry room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2605 University Avenue, 5 have any available units?
2605 University Avenue, 5 has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 University Avenue, 5 have?
Some of 2605 University Avenue, 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 University Avenue, 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2605 University Avenue, 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 University Avenue, 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2605 University Avenue, 5 is pet friendly.
Does 2605 University Avenue, 5 offer parking?
No, 2605 University Avenue, 5 does not offer parking.
Does 2605 University Avenue, 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2605 University Avenue, 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 University Avenue, 5 have a pool?
No, 2605 University Avenue, 5 does not have a pool.
Does 2605 University Avenue, 5 have accessible units?
No, 2605 University Avenue, 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 University Avenue, 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 University Avenue, 5 has units with dishwashers.

