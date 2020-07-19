All apartments in Madison
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:10 PM

130 E Gorham St #L

130 East Gorham Street · No Longer Available
Location

130 East Gorham Street, Madison, WI 53703
Downtown Madison

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Efficiency with large living area and separate kitchen and bath.
Third Floor Unit.
Available for move in as early as July 24th, 2020.

130 E Gorham St # L, Madison

$800 per month

KEY FEATURES:
Bedrooms: 1 Bed/living area
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease duration: 1 year
Deposit: One month
Laundry: Coin opp in basement
Property Type: Apartment
Utilities: Heat, Electricity & Water are included.
Pets: Cats may be considered with monthly pet fee
Off street parking available for extra fee of $115 per month in our adjacent lot.
NO SMOKING

Description:
Great Location near James Madison Park, Campus and capital. Hard wood floors & laundry on site.
Parking Available to rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 E Gorham St #L have any available units?
130 E Gorham St #L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madison, WI.
How much is rent in Madison, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Madison Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 E Gorham St #L have?
Some of 130 E Gorham St #L's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 E Gorham St #L currently offering any rent specials?
130 E Gorham St #L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 E Gorham St #L pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 E Gorham St #L is pet friendly.
Does 130 E Gorham St #L offer parking?
Yes, 130 E Gorham St #L offers parking.
Does 130 E Gorham St #L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 E Gorham St #L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 E Gorham St #L have a pool?
No, 130 E Gorham St #L does not have a pool.
Does 130 E Gorham St #L have accessible units?
No, 130 E Gorham St #L does not have accessible units.
Does 130 E Gorham St #L have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 E Gorham St #L does not have units with dishwashers.
