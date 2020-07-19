Amenities

Efficiency with large living area and separate kitchen and bath.

Third Floor Unit.

Available for move in as early as July 24th, 2020.



130 E Gorham St # L, Madison



$800 per month



KEY FEATURES:

Bedrooms: 1 Bed/living area

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Lease duration: 1 year

Deposit: One month

Laundry: Coin opp in basement

Property Type: Apartment

Utilities: Heat, Electricity & Water are included.

Pets: Cats may be considered with monthly pet fee

Off street parking available for extra fee of $115 per month in our adjacent lot.

NO SMOKING



Description:

Great Location near James Madison Park, Campus and capital. Hard wood floors & laundry on site.

Parking Available to rent.