Amenities
Efficiency with large living area and separate kitchen and bath.
Third Floor Unit.
Available for move in as early as July 24th, 2020.
130 E Gorham St # L, Madison
$800 per month
KEY FEATURES:
Bedrooms: 1 Bed/living area
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Lease duration: 1 year
Deposit: One month
Laundry: Coin opp in basement
Property Type: Apartment
Utilities: Heat, Electricity & Water are included.
Pets: Cats may be considered with monthly pet fee
Off street parking available for extra fee of $115 per month in our adjacent lot.
NO SMOKING
Description:
Great Location near James Madison Park, Campus and capital. Hard wood floors & laundry on site.
Parking Available to rent.