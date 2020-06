Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Renovated second floor unit comes with easy access to on site laundry. Private balcony, wood floors, updated paint colors, updated bath, newer appliances are all part of the package! Owner will only consider a 700 or higher credit score, no smokers, no pets, and max occupancy of two people. Apartment comes with one designated parking slot - second slot available for additional monthly rate.