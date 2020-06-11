All apartments in Green Bay
119 S Irwin Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

119 S Irwin Avenue

119 S Irwin Ave · (920) 267-4523
Green Bay
Location

119 S Irwin Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301
Joannes Park

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Structure Type: Duplex.

Level: Upper.

Number of Bedrooms: 3

Number of Bathrooms: 1

Utilities included with rent: None.

Utilities paid by tenant: All utilities Electric/Gas/Water

Lawn care and Snow Removal: Tenant responsibility.

Pets: Only cats welcome with 50% security deposit and $35 monthly fee.

Parking: Off street parking.

Laundry: Washer and dryer hookups in shared basement

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR TO APPLY:

STEP ONE: Go to bluefrogpm.com. Click on “Find a Rental” and scroll through the available listings. If you find an address you would like to see, click on the green box “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. From there you can select a time to visit the property. If you would like to apply for an address, go to

STEP TWO: “Apply online – Resident Application” Please note there is a $25.00 non-refundable application fee for all applicants, and any applicant 18 and over must apply. Application process includes but is not limited to background checks, eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc. If you have further questions, please call 920-521-9006 or email admin@bluefrogpm.com.

PARA AGENDAR UNA DEMOSTRACION O APLICAR: PASO UNO:
Ve a bluefrogpm.com . Da click en “Find a Rental” y navega a través de nuestras propiedades listadas. Si encuentras una dirección la cual te gustaría ver, da click en el botón verde “SCHEDULE A SHOWING”. Ahí podrás seleccionar una fecha y hora para visitar la propiedad.

Si deseas aplicar para esa dirección, ve al PASO DOS: “Apply online- Resident Application” Te recordamos que hay una cuota de $25.00 no rembolsable por aplicación para todos los aplicantes, y cualquier aplicante de 18 años o mayor necesita hacer una aplicación. El proceso de la aplicación incluye, entre otros, verificación de antecedentes, historial de desalojo, historial criminal, verificación de ingresos, historial de alquiler, etc. Si tiene más preguntas, llame al 920-521-9006 o envie un correo electrónico a admin@bluefrogpm.com.
Upper/ Lower Duplex

Separate water heater and furnace
Located in a very nice neighborhood close to Edison Middle School and East High
Close to bus route

Washer and dryer hookups in shared basement

$25 application fee for all applicants to cover background checks including eviction history, criminal history, income verification, rental history, etc.

All showings and applications are scheduled and filled out exclusively via our website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 S Irwin Avenue have any available units?
119 S Irwin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Green Bay, WI.
Is 119 S Irwin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
119 S Irwin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 S Irwin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 119 S Irwin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Green Bay.
Does 119 S Irwin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 119 S Irwin Avenue offers parking.
Does 119 S Irwin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 S Irwin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 S Irwin Avenue have a pool?
No, 119 S Irwin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 119 S Irwin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 119 S Irwin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 119 S Irwin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 S Irwin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 S Irwin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 S Irwin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
