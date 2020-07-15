10 Apartments for rent in Green Bay, WI with garages

Apartment List
Green Bay apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Olde Norwood
1103 13th Avenue
1103 13th Avenue, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1230 sqft
1103 13th Avenue Available 10/01/20 1103 13th Avenue - Quaint single family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.  Patio doors lead to huge deck.  Spacious dormer bedroom upstairs. Detached 2 car garage.  Convenient location near W. Mason St.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
MacArthur Heights
2558 Woodridge Lane
2558 Woodridge Lane, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1470 sqft
See our video tour at https://youtu.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Baird Creek
465 Laverne Drive #8
465 Laverne Dr, Green Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$725
960 sqft
Structure Type: Apartment Number of Bedrooms: 2 Number of Bathrooms: 1 Utilities included with rent: Gas, water and sewer Utilities paid by tenant: Electric Lawn care and Snow Removal: Landlords responsibility Pets: Sorry, no pets.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1318 Lacount Road
1318 Lacount Road, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1380 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bed 2 bath 1 car side by side in a great neighborhood. Features a fireplace and nice outdoor area. Many updates include flooring, appliances, furnaces and roof. Downstairs has a non-conforming window and can be a 3rd BR.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Astor East River
1115 Suydam Street
1115 Suydam Street, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
A nice 3 bedroom 1 Bath home. Invisible Fence with 2 dog collars (Security Deposit required). 2 Car Garage with Opener Basement Tenant responsible for all Utilities, Snow removal and Lawn care.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Baird Creek
2985 Mossy Oak Circle #4
2985 Mossy Oak Circle, Green Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
960 sqft
Structure Type: Apartment Number of Bedrooms: 1 Number of Bathrooms: 1 Utilities included with rent: Gas, water and sewer Utilities paid by tenant: Electric Lawn care and Snow Removal: Landlords responsibility Pets: Sorry, no pets.
Results within 1 mile of Green Bay

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Ashwaubenon
2132 Holmgren Way - 310
2132 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1131 sqft
Visit our website www.thebohemianpark.com
Results within 5 miles of Green Bay

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
De Pere
818 S Superior St
818 South Superior Street, De Pere, WI
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2 bedroom duplex 8 - Property Id: 309230 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, combined kitchen dining. Sliding glass door to deck and backyard. Single garage but extra parking on side of driveway. Basement with hook up for washer and dryer. Cable ready.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
De Pere
714 4th St - Lower
714 4th Street, De Pere, WI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
Lower 3BD in DePere *ONLY A COUPLE OF BLOCKS FROM SAINT NORBERT* * Ask About Our Rent Specials * 3 BR 1 BATH Lower Unit over 1000 sq ft.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
De Pere
151 E River Dr
151 East River Drive, Brown County, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2066 sqft
Executive 4 Bedroom Duplex in De Pere - Property Id: 300844 4 bdrm 2.5 bath duplex in a quiet residential neighborhood with a patio and lg private backyard. Living room offers a cozy gas fireplace and new carpet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Green Bay, WI

Green Bay apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

