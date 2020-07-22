/
/
brown county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
24 Apartments for rent in Brown County, WI📍
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1109 Lyndon St
1109 Lyndon Street, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Single Family Home for Rent in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 321747 Completely renovated 3 BR, 1 bath house for rent. Located on a quiet street with convenient access to HW 43/41 interchange. This 1,100 sq. ft.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue
3014 Manitowoc Rd
3014 Manitowoc Road, Bellevue, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
Available 09/01/20 3014 Manitowoc Road - Property Id: 323434 - Bellevue Duplex For Rent - 3014 Manitowoc Road?: This welcoming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom duplex in bellevue?? is available for occupancy on September 1.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
De Pere
151 E River Dr
151 East River Drive, Brown County, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2066 sqft
Executive 4 Bedroom Duplex in De Pere - Property Id: 300844 4 bdrm 2.5 bath duplex in a quiet residential neighborhood with a patio and lg private backyard. Living room offers a cozy gas fireplace and new carpet.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
De Pere
818 S Superior St
818 South Superior Street, De Pere, WI
2 Bedrooms
$800
990 sqft
2 bedroom duplex 8 - Property Id: 309230 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, combined kitchen dining. Sliding glass door to deck and backyard. Single garage but extra parking on side of driveway. Basement with hook up for washer and dryer. Cable ready.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1028 Coppens Rd
1028 Coppens Road, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1540 sqft
Contemporary Townhome Style Furnished 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 308441 Enjoy this contemporary and spacious 3 bedroom fully furnished townhouse style option located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to Highway 43.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Navarino
715 Chicago Street
715 Chicago Street, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1330 sqft
715 Chicago Street Available 09/01/20 715 Chicago Street - This 2-Story fully renovated home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with first floor laundry hook ups. Located conveniently on the bus line. Pet friendly, cats and dogs allowed.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Olde Norwood
1103 13th Avenue
1103 13th Avenue, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1230 sqft
1103 13th Avenue Available 10/01/20 1103 13th Avenue - Quaint single family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Patio doors lead to huge deck. Spacious dormer bedroom upstairs. Detached 2 car garage. Convenient location near W. Mason St.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Baird Creek
465 Laverne Drive #1
465 Laverne Dr, Green Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$725
960 sqft
Structure Type: Apartment Complex Number of Bedrooms: 2 Number of Bathrooms: 1 Utilities included with rent: Heat and Water Utilities paid by tenant: Electric Lawn care and Snow Removal: Landlord Pets: Cats welcome with 50% security deposit
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Ashwaubenon
2132 Holmgren Way - 310
2132 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1131 sqft
Visit our website www.thebohemianpark.com
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Olde North
1232 Saint George Street - 1-Lower
1232 Saint George Street, Green Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$715
1080 sqft
Structure Type: Duplex. Level: Lower. Number of Bedrooms: 2 Number of Bathrooms: 1 Utilities included with rent: None Utilities paid by tenant: All utilities – Water/Gas/ Electric. Lawn care and Snow Removal: Tenant responsibility.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Navarino
326 S. Quincy St - 7
326 S Quincy St, Green Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$700
500 sqft
Newly Renovated one bedroom, one bathroom upper efficiency unit featuring modern décor, custom built barn doors, new fans, fixtures, windows, refrigerator/freezer and rain shower head in the stand up shower.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1318 Lacount Road
1318 Lacount Road, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1380 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bed 2 bath 1 car side by side in a great neighborhood. Features a fireplace and nice outdoor area. Many updates include flooring, appliances, furnaces and roof. Downstairs has a non-conforming window and can be a 3rd BR.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Howard
2648 Lavender Lane - 8
2648 Lavender Lane, Howard, WI
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
See video tour at https://youtu.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
523 Spinnaker Lane - A
523 Spinnaker Lane, Green Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$550
700 sqft
Structure Type: Complex.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Baird Creek
2985 Mossy Oak Circle #4
2985 Mossy Oak Circle, Green Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
960 sqft
Structure Type: Apartment Number of Bedrooms: 1 Number of Bathrooms: 1 Utilities included with rent: Gas, water and sewer Utilities paid by tenant: Electric Lawn care and Snow Removal: Landlords responsibility Pets: Sorry, no pets.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Ashwaubenon
2384 Canter Lane, C
2384 Canter Lane, Ashwaubenon, WI
2 Bedrooms
$800
1095 sqft
2 story (bedrooms upstairs) and an unfinished basement Walking distance to both Ashwaubenon High School and Parkview Middle School, and half mile from Valley View Elementary School; 1 mile from Stadium, 2/3rds mile to Bay Park Square Mall, 1/3rd
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
De Pere
1224 South Erie Street - 2
1224 South Erie Street, De Pere, WI
1 Bedroom
$725
450 sqft
1 Bedroom Lower All of the units and common area of this building have been completely remodeled and updated. Tenants responsible for electric.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
De Pere
1234 South Erie Street - 3
1234 South Erie Street, De Pere, WI
1 Bedroom
$725
450 sqft
1 Bedroom Lower All of the units and common area of this building have been completely remodeled and updated.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Astor East River
1115 Suydam Street
1115 Suydam Street, Green Bay, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
A nice 3 bedroom 1 Bath home. Invisible Fence with 2 dog collars (Security Deposit required). 2 Car Garage with Opener Basement Tenant responsible for all Utilities, Snow removal and Lawn care.
1 of 40
Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Astor
745 South Quincy Street
745 South Quincy Street, Green Bay, WI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2598 sqft
SEE OUR VIDEO TOUR AT: https://youtu.be/pysRX1ea4uc Beautiful Queen Ann home in Astor Park with many quality updates done to the home in the last 9 years. Hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
De Pere
1220 South Erie Street
1220 South Erie Street, De Pere, WI
1 Bedroom
$695
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE MAY 15TH, 2020 All of the units and common area of this building have been completely remodeled and updated. Tenants responsible for electric.
Results within 5 miles of Brown County
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Second St 4
100 2nd St, Luxemburg, WI
1 Bedroom
$650
CRI Rentals LLC - Property Id: 323643 Fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment located within walking distance of restaurants and gas stations in Luxemburg. Internet is included at no additional charge. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Results within 10 miles of Brown County
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
506 Menasha Street #1
506 Menasha Street, Reedsville, WI
1 Bedroom
$395
506 Menasha Street #1 Available 08/03/20 506 Menasha Street #1 - Reedsville Wisconsin-1 bedroom apartment available now.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
106 W Maes Avenue
106 W Maes Ave, Kimberly, WI
1 Bedroom
$595
624 sqft
106 W Maes Avenue Available 10/01/20 106 W Maes Avenue - This spacious lower apartment has 1 bedroom and 1 full bath, and is located just blocks from downtown Kimberly.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Sheboygan, De Pere, Ashwaubenon, Green Bay, and Appleton have apartments for rent.