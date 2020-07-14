Whitnall Pointe

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (refundable), or $175 (nonrefundable)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $25/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Cats
rent: $15/month per cat
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Detached Garages: $130/month, Underground Garage: $50/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.