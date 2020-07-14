All apartments in Franklin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 AM

Whitnall Pointe

10591 W Cortez Cir · (414) 269-0667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10591 W Cortez Cir, Franklin, WI 53132

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10548 West Cortez Circle Unit 4810 · Avail. now

$790

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit 10594 West Cortez Circle Unit 9420 · Avail. now

$790

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 10546 West Cortez Circle Unit 4632 · Avail. now

$790

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 23+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10590 West Cortez Circle Unit 9032 · Avail. now

$940

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 10548 West Cortez Circle Unit 4825 · Avail. now

$945

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 10528 West Cortez Circle Unit 2802 · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1056 sqft

See 35+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Whitnall Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
hot tub
internet access
sauna

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (refundable), or $175 (nonrefundable)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $25/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Cats
rent: $15/month per cat
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Detached Garages: $130/month, Underground Garage: $50/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Whitnall Pointe have any available units?
Whitnall Pointe has 64 units available starting at $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Whitnall Pointe have?
Some of Whitnall Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Whitnall Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Whitnall Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Whitnall Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Whitnall Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Whitnall Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Whitnall Pointe offers parking.
Does Whitnall Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Whitnall Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Whitnall Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Whitnall Pointe has a pool.
Does Whitnall Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, Whitnall Pointe has accessible units.
Does Whitnall Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Whitnall Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Whitnall Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Whitnall Pointe has units with air conditioning.
