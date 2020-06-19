All apartments in Franklin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03

6995 South Riverwood Boulevard · (414) 377-1375
Location

6995 South Riverwood Boulevard, Franklin, WI 53132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A03 · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1269 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
6995-A03 - Property Id: 200565

Awesome ground floor condo move in ready!!! New bamboo flooring and new updated light fixtures! Picture perfect unit overlooking fountains and meadow like setting. Unit comes with two assigned underground parking spaces and storage lockers. Two full baths, in unit laundry, generous sized rooms. All appliances included.You can sit and look out the window and feel like you are far away from the city as you hear the fountains and see the meadow; yet you are so close to everything. The underground heated parking is awesome -- weather does not affect parking and this unit is just easily accessible! Close to all amenities, easy freeway access nearby, Condo living at its best!!!! Call for your private viewing ASAP!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200565
Property Id 200565

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5758970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03 have any available units?
6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03 has a unit available for $1,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03 have?
Some of 6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03 currently offering any rent specials?
6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03 pet-friendly?
No, 6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin.
Does 6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03 offer parking?
Yes, 6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03 does offer parking.
Does 6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03 have a pool?
No, 6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03 does not have a pool.
Does 6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03 have accessible units?
No, 6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03 does not have accessible units.
Does 6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03 does not have units with air conditioning.
