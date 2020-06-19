6995 S Riverwood Blvd A03

Amenities

Awesome ground floor condo move in ready!!! New bamboo flooring and new updated light fixtures! Picture perfect unit overlooking fountains and meadow like setting. Unit comes with two assigned underground parking spaces and storage lockers. Two full baths, in unit laundry, generous sized rooms. All appliances included.You can sit and look out the window and feel like you are far away from the city as you hear the fountains and see the meadow; yet you are so close to everything. The underground heated parking is awesome -- weather does not affect parking and this unit is just easily accessible! Close to all amenities, easy freeway access nearby, Condo living at its best!!!! Call for your private viewing ASAP!!!

No Pets Allowed



