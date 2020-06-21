2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2nd floor unit in a quiet fourplex in a quiet Fitchburg neighborhood. Walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted, with some wood laminate, vinyl and tile. Kitchen equipped with fridge, stove, dishwasher and disposal. Tenant pays electric utility only. Coin-operated laundry in the basement. Pets accepted.



To schedule a walk-through, call 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week, by appointment. To see all current Ripple Management listings in one place, go to RippleRents.com.



4-Unit - West (Verona). Street parking. Pets accepted.