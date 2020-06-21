All apartments in Fitchburg
Find more places like 2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fitchburg, WI
/
2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:27 AM

2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4

2361 Chalet Gardens Road · (608) 238-2044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fitchburg
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2361 Chalet Gardens Road, Fitchburg, WI 53711

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2nd floor unit in a quiet fourplex in a quiet Fitchburg neighborhood. Walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted, with some wood laminate, vinyl and tile. Kitchen equipped with fridge, stove, dishwasher and disposal. Tenant pays electric utility only. Coin-operated laundry in the basement. Pets accepted.

To schedule a walk-through, call 608-238-2044. We show 7 days a week, by appointment. To see all current Ripple Management listings in one place, go to RippleRents.com.

KR
4-Unit - West (Verona). Street parking. Pets accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4 have any available units?
2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4 has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4 have?
Some of 2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4 is pet friendly.
Does 2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4 offer parking?
No, 2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4 does not offer parking.
Does 2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4 have a pool?
No, 2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4 have accessible units?
No, 2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fitchburg Springs
3325 Leopold Way
Fitchburg, WI 53713
Swan Creek
5160 East Cheryl Parkway
Fitchburg, WI 53711
Vue at Pinnacle Park
1300 Post Road Suite
Fitchburg, WI 53713
New Fountains
5401 Williamsburg Way
Fitchburg, WI 53719

Similar Pages

Fitchburg 1 BedroomsFitchburg 2 Bedrooms
Fitchburg Apartments with GymFitchburg Cheap Places
Fitchburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Madison, WIRockford, ILMiddleton, WISun Prairie, WI
Verona, WIWaunakee, WIDeForest, WIRoscoe, IL
Janesville, WIBeloit, WILoves Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edgewood CollegeHerzing University-Madison
University of Wisconsin-MadisonMadison Area Technical College
University of Wisconsin Colleges
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity