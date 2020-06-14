Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

92 Apartments for rent in Brown Deer, WI with garage

Brown Deer apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
Results within 1 mile of Brown Deer
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Northridge Lakes
14 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$725
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$973
1024 sqft
Spacious community near Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping areas. 24-hour emergency service available. Two fitness centers, heated indoor pool and lush grounds. Stylish, modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Wyrick Park
7 Units Available
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
Northridge Lakes
12 Units Available
Glenbrook Apartment Homes
9220 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$750
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly townhouse and apartment community located close to I-43 and US-45 for easy commuting. Units feature spacious kitchens, large closets and private garages. Community has underground parking and laundry facilities.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Graceland
1 Unit Available
6451 North 49th Street
6451 North 49th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
Spacious home with entire finished basement making the home feel extra Huge! Beautiful eat-in kitchen. Updated bathrooms. This lovely home is painted in designer colors and has decorator touches.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Town and Country Manor
1 Unit Available
7100 N 43rd Street
7100 North 43rd Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Three bedroom Single Family Home with Attached Garage, near Glendale - 7100 N 43rd St 3 Bedroom, 1 bath $1,450 per month To schedule a showing: please fill out a FREE pre-application on our website www.paymyrent5.
Results within 5 miles of Brown Deer
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
$
6 Units Available
Beaumont Place
401 E Beaumont Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,815
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1541 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Dominican High School and the waterfront. Modern and updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and a clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Mequon Trail Townhomes
7014 Tamarack Ct, Mequon, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1564 sqft
Modern community near Wilson Elementary and Steffen Middle Schools. Several floor plans available, some furnished. On-site volleyball, tennis and basketball court, pool, playground and business center. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Granville Station
8 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
8183 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$925
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1000 sqft
A charming community near Dretzka Park Golf Course and Popuch Park. Pet-friendly apartments are available furnished. Units offer extra storage, in-unit laundry walk-in closets and a patio or balcony. On-site garage available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Calumet Farms
11 Units Available
Arbor Ridge Apartments
7960 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1103 sqft
Condo-style apartments within a short distance of Menomonee Falls and Butler. Within a golf community with impressive views. Large floor plans with lots of storage and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Granville Station
Contact for Availability
The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee
10901 W Donna Dr, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$735
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
986 sqft
Meetinghouse is located in Milwaukee, WI and provides spacious one and two-bedroom apartments for those 55 years of age and older. Our apartment homes feature open living spaces, a personal patio or balcony and all of the modern conveniences.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
White Oaks Premier Apartments
9000 N White Oak Ln, Bayside, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
White Oaks Apartments is a beautiful property conveniently located in Bayside, Wisconsin. It is about 15 fifteen minutes from downtown Milwaukee and just 10 minutes from Bayshore Mall.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Porticos
500 West Bradley Road, Fox Point, WI
Studio
$975
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
The Porticos is a gorgeous, quiet and secluded community nestled away in Fox Point, Wisconsin. It is conveniently situated between Good Hope Road and Brown Deer Road for easy access to an array of shops, restaurants and grocery stores.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Berkley
330 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,025
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms in a fabulous seven unit building.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
10531 North Magnolia Dr.
10531 North Magnolia Drive, Mequon, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1272 sqft
Welcome home to this great ranch house in Southeast Mequon which is available NOW! Freshly painted, inside and out . Upon entering, you'll find a spacious living room with a gas fireplace and a large picture window.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
7419 North Boyd Way
7419 North Boyd Way, Fox Point, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1953 sqft
Stylish Stone Ranch This stylish stone Fox Point ranch home is situated on a generous sized lot, located off Lake Drive on a quiet and desirable street.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Lincoln Creek
1 Unit Available
4336 N Sherman Blvd
4336 North Sherman Boulevard, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$775
925 sqft
COZY! This brick townhouse has 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom and dining room. Master bedroom has 2 closets. The entire unit, including the kitchen and bathroom has been updated.Own private basement and private front and rear entries. Shared garage 1 space.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Old North Milwaukee
1 Unit Available
2726 West Villard Avenue
2726 West Villard Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$950
755 sqft
Must see two-bedroom, one bath home for rent! This spacious house includes a one-car garage, nice sized backyard, hardwood and tiled flooring, and stove and fridge included in the kitchen! Rent: $950 plus $300 move- in fee Utilities: Tenants pay

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old North Milwaukee
1 Unit Available
4467 N. 40th Street
4467 North 40th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Single Family Home - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single family home. Living room and dining room, hard floor woods on the 1st level, custom paint and carpet on the 2nd level.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hampton Heights
1 Unit Available
4864 N 63rd Street
4864 North 63rd Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
972 sqft
4864 N 63rd Street Available 07/08/20 COMING SOON! Hampton Heights 3 Bdrm Ranch - COMING SOON! Showings Will Start July 8th! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old North Milwaukee
1 Unit Available
4875 N 27th Street
4875 North 27th Street, Milwaukee, WI
5 Bedrooms
$1,395
1575 sqft
4875 N 27th Street Available 07/08/20 COMING SOON! Huge 5 Bdrm 2 Full Bath Single Family Home - This Gorgeous Unit Will be Available to View July 8th, 2020! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED! Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Garden Homes
1 Unit Available
2417 W Roosevelt Dr
2417 West Roosevelt Drive, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$945
875 sqft
2417 W Roosevelt Dr Available 06/18/20 Garden Homes Neighborhood Updated Ranch Home Available For Rent! - COMING SOON! Showings Will Start June 18th! APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old North Milwaukee
1 Unit Available
5136 N. Sherman Boulevard
5136 North Sherman Boulevard, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
5136 N. Sherman Boulevard Available 07/01/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Single Family! - This house has plenty of room for your growing family.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Grasslyn Manor
1 Unit Available
5620 Philip Place West
5620 West Philip Place, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1228 sqft
An absolute doll house! Walk into the bright living room area with large windows bringing in the sunlight, glistening off of the hardwood floors. Two main floor bedrooms and one large upper bedroom with lots of built ins for storage convenience.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Brown Deer, WI

Brown Deer apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

