Baraboo, WI
612 7th Ave
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:05 AM

612 7th Ave

612 7th Avenue · (608) 622-7117
Location

612 7th Avenue, Baraboo, WI 53913

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 612 Upper Unit · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom apartment. Beautiful & Modern Apartment in Baraboo. Duplex location (not in a large complex). Within walking distance to elementary and high school. This freshly painted apartment includes band new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Laundry on site. NO SMOKING permitted in unit, nor on property premises. NO PETS allowed.

Tenant responsible for electric, water, and gas utilities. 2 year lease term $850.00/month, $850.00 security deposit. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check.

Call/Text AAB Properties at 608-622-7117. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. See our other properties here: https://www.avail.co/companies/aabproperties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 7th Ave have any available units?
612 7th Ave has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 612 7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
612 7th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 7th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 612 7th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baraboo.
Does 612 7th Ave offer parking?
No, 612 7th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 612 7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 7th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 7th Ave have a pool?
No, 612 7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 612 7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 612 7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 612 7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 7th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 7th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 7th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
