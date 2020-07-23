Apartment List
6 Apartments for rent in Sauk County, WI

Canyon Pointe
33 Grand Canyon Road, Lake Delton, WI
Studio
$675
480 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canyon Pointe in Lake Delton. View photos, descriptions and more!

152 8th St
152 8th Street, Reedsburg, WI
1 Bedroom
$775
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazingly spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Reedsburg. Great balcony/patio area, central air, central heat, beautifully updated bathroom, washer and dryer in unit, and nice yard for outdoor recreation.

612 7th Ave
612 7th Avenue, Baraboo, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
699 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom apartment. Beautiful & Modern Apartment in Baraboo. Duplex location (not in a large complex). Within walking distance to elementary and high school.

190 4th St
190 4th St, Reedsburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Clean 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in central location. Walking distance to middle school and city pool . Nice garage for one car, off street parking for two vehicles. Backyard area available for recreational purposes.
Results within 10 miles of Sauk County

2652 Murphy Road - 3
2652 Murphy Road, Portage, WI
Studio
$900
2000 sqft
Office space available from 150 Sq. Ft. to 2000 Sq. Ft. starting at $6.00/Ft. Mulitple offices, Cubicles, and three conference spaces. Large Reception area and large parking lot.

107 Joyce Drive,
107 Joyce Drive, Lodi, WI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
This energy efficient 4 Plex has an open floor plan and high vaulted ceilings. It has an attached 2+ car finished garage with garage door opener and 2 remotes. There are a lot of spacious closets; as well as, additional storage in the garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Sauk County?
Apartment Rentals in Sauk County start at $650/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sauk County?
Some of the colleges located in the Sauk County area include Edgewood College, Herzing University-Madison, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison Area Technical College, and University of Wisconsin Colleges. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Sauk County have apartments for rent?
Madison, Fitchburg, Middleton, Sun Prairie, and Verona have apartments for rent.

