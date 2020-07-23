/
/
sauk county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:40 AM
6 Apartments for rent in Sauk County, WI📍
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Canyon Pointe
33 Grand Canyon Road, Lake Delton, WI
Studio
$675
480 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canyon Pointe in Lake Delton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
152 8th St
152 8th Street, Reedsburg, WI
1 Bedroom
$775
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazingly spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of Reedsburg. Great balcony/patio area, central air, central heat, beautifully updated bathroom, washer and dryer in unit, and nice yard for outdoor recreation.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
612 7th Ave
612 7th Avenue, Baraboo, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
699 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom apartment. Beautiful & Modern Apartment in Baraboo. Duplex location (not in a large complex). Within walking distance to elementary and high school.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
190 4th St
190 4th St, Reedsburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Clean 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in central location. Walking distance to middle school and city pool . Nice garage for one car, off street parking for two vehicles. Backyard area available for recreational purposes.
Results within 10 miles of Sauk County
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2652 Murphy Road - 3
2652 Murphy Road, Portage, WI
Studio
$900
2000 sqft
Office space available from 150 Sq. Ft. to 2000 Sq. Ft. starting at $6.00/Ft. Mulitple offices, Cubicles, and three conference spaces. Large Reception area and large parking lot.
1 of 14
Last updated January 4 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
107 Joyce Drive,
107 Joyce Drive, Lodi, WI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
This energy efficient 4 Plex has an open floor plan and high vaulted ceilings. It has an attached 2+ car finished garage with garage door opener and 2 remotes. There are a lot of spacious closets; as well as, additional storage in the garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Sauk County area include Edgewood College, Herzing University-Madison, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison Area Technical College, and University of Wisconsin Colleges. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Madison, Fitchburg, Middleton, Sun Prairie, and Verona have apartments for rent.