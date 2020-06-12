Apartment List
/
WA
/
yakima
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

9 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Yakima, WA

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7305 Heathers Way
7305 Heathers Way, Yakima, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2338 sqft
7305 Heathers Way Available 06/15/20 Brand New 3 bedroom plus office custom built rental home - Brand new 3 bedroom custom built home in a cul-de-sac.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5405 Summitview Ave
5405 Summitview Avenue, Yakima, WA
5405 Summitview Ave Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom West Valley Home - 5405 Summitview Ave.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
716 North 3rd Avenue
716 North 3rd Avenue, Yakima, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1596 sqft
716 North 3rd Avenue Available 06/21/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home w/ Carport - 716 N 3rd Ave, Yakima Rent $1075, Deposit $965, Expected availability: June 21st - 28th (subject to current tenant returning keys and leaving unit rent ready) 3+Bedroom

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
202 North 21st Avenue
202 North 21st Avenue, Yakima, WA
4bd/1.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6205 Crestfields
6205 Crestfields Road, Yakima, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1464 sqft
West Valley 3br 2ba home - West Valley 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Open-concept living room/kitchen with bar counter, dining room, master suite with garden tub and stand up shower, walk-in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Yakima

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8806 Zier Rd
8806 Zier Road, Ahtanum, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1332 sqft
3 Bedroom West Valley Home with a Beautiful View - 8806 Zier Road Rent $1225, Deposit $1100, Expected Availability: June 1st- 7th (subject to current tenant returning keys and leaving unit rent ready.

1 of 34

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2300 Landon Lane
2300 Landon Avenue, Union Gap, WA
2300 N Landon Lane - Newer Home !! - NEW Home 4 you! A very large, and spacious 2400 square foot, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom house with an oversized 2 car attached garage. All appliances are included.
Results within 5 miles of Yakima

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
613 North 9th Street
613 North 9th Street, Selah, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
613 North 9th Street Available 07/01/20 3bd/2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
40 Lyle Loop
40 Lyle Loop, Selah, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1650 sqft
Selah 3br 2ba 2 car attached garage - Selah 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a double garage. Laminate and Burber flooring, living room and family room, dining area, open-concept kitchen, all on one level. Kitchen has plenty of storage and countertop.

Similar Pages

Yakima Apartments with Garage
Yakima Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ellensburg, WA
Union Gap, WA