/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
9 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Yakima, WA
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7305 Heathers Way
7305 Heathers Way, Yakima, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2338 sqft
7305 Heathers Way Available 06/15/20 Brand New 3 bedroom plus office custom built rental home - Brand new 3 bedroom custom built home in a cul-de-sac.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5405 Summitview Ave
5405 Summitview Avenue, Yakima, WA
5405 Summitview Ave Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom West Valley Home - 5405 Summitview Ave.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
716 North 3rd Avenue
716 North 3rd Avenue, Yakima, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1596 sqft
716 North 3rd Avenue Available 06/21/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home w/ Carport - 716 N 3rd Ave, Yakima Rent $1075, Deposit $965, Expected availability: June 21st - 28th (subject to current tenant returning keys and leaving unit rent ready) 3+Bedroom
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
202 North 21st Avenue
202 North 21st Avenue, Yakima, WA
4bd/1.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6205 Crestfields
6205 Crestfields Road, Yakima, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1464 sqft
West Valley 3br 2ba home - West Valley 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Open-concept living room/kitchen with bar counter, dining room, master suite with garden tub and stand up shower, walk-in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Yakima
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8806 Zier Rd
8806 Zier Road, Ahtanum, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1332 sqft
3 Bedroom West Valley Home with a Beautiful View - 8806 Zier Road Rent $1225, Deposit $1100, Expected Availability: June 1st- 7th (subject to current tenant returning keys and leaving unit rent ready.
1 of 34
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2300 Landon Lane
2300 Landon Avenue, Union Gap, WA
2300 N Landon Lane - Newer Home !! - NEW Home 4 you! A very large, and spacious 2400 square foot, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom house with an oversized 2 car attached garage. All appliances are included.
Results within 5 miles of Yakima
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
613 North 9th Street
613 North 9th Street, Selah, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
613 North 9th Street Available 07/01/20 3bd/2.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
40 Lyle Loop
40 Lyle Loop, Selah, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1650 sqft
Selah 3br 2ba 2 car attached garage - Selah 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a double garage. Laminate and Burber flooring, living room and family room, dining area, open-concept kitchen, all on one level. Kitchen has plenty of storage and countertop.