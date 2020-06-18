All apartments in Yakima
5405 Summitview Ave
Last updated June 18 2020

5405 Summitview Ave

5405 Summitview Avenue · (509) 853-1060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5405 Summitview Avenue, Yakima, WA 98908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5405 Summitview Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$1,325

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
5405 Summitview Ave Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom West Valley Home - 5405 Summitview Ave.
Rent $1325, Deposit $1195, Expected availability: July 1st – 7th (subject to current tenant returning keys and leaving unit rent ready)

This West Yakima home is conveniently located near a variety of shopping and dining options. House features include 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms all on one level. Washer and dryer hookups are located in the spacious basement with bonus room, and ample storage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care.

Pets OK with additional deposit and pet rent

UNITS MAY BE OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS
SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Si necesita asistencia en español, por favor llame a nuestra oficina Lunes a Viernes, de 9am a 5pm, al 509-853-1060. For out of town applicants or specific questions about eligibility or the application process, please call our office Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm, at 509-853-1060.

Drive by, then call 509-853-1060 for appointment
Por favor proporcione su propio interprete!!

*PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO APPROVAL*

Visit our website for an application and full property listing
This property professionally managed by Wilson Real Estate Management

(RLNE3929477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

