5405 Summitview Ave Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom West Valley Home - 5405 Summitview Ave.

Rent $1325, Deposit $1195, Expected availability: July 1st – 7th (subject to current tenant returning keys and leaving unit rent ready)



This West Yakima home is conveniently located near a variety of shopping and dining options. House features include 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms all on one level. Washer and dryer hookups are located in the spacious basement with bonus room, and ample storage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care.



Pets OK with additional deposit and pet rent



UNITS MAY BE OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS

SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



Si necesita asistencia en español, por favor llame a nuestra oficina Lunes a Viernes, de 9am a 5pm, al 509-853-1060. For out of town applicants or specific questions about eligibility or the application process, please call our office Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm, at 509-853-1060.



Drive by, then call 509-853-1060 for appointment

Por favor proporcione su propio interprete!!



*PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO APPROVAL*



Visit our website for an application and full property listing

This property professionally managed by Wilson Real Estate Management



(RLNE3929477)