Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:50 AM

3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3

3616 Fairbanks Avenue · (844) 301-7776
Location

3616 Fairbanks Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 Available 04/09/20 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse - New to Rent Ready Property Management, LLC! (Actual pictures coming soon, these pictures are of the next door unit!)

Located in central Yakima, just a short drive to the freeway, shopping, and medical offices. This townhouse style apartment features a ground floor entrance to the living room with a half bathroom, dining area, kitchen, and a back door that opens onto the patio. Go upstairs for 2 large bedrooms and a common full bathroom. The laundry hook ups are on the main floor in a closet style area with closet style doors. Central heat and air conditioning. Includes use of a detached 2 car garage.

Call or text 509-379-0479 for questions or to schedule an appointment

Asking $1200/month for a 1 year lease, or $1400/month for monthly to month rental agreement

Security Deposit and Fees:
$900 Refundable
$200 Carpet cleaning & Lock Change Fee (Non-refundable)
$100 New Tenant Fee per tenant (Non-refundable, waived for current Rent Ready transfers)

Need a storage unit to help with moving or storing your property off site? We have 8'x8' storage units available at the Lincoln Ave Storage facility. Rates vary, but we'll add it to your monthly rent payment so you can pay all of your rents at the same time! Call us to learn more!

Managed by Rent Ready Property Management, LLC - WA Firm #19845
Broker: DJ Henn
2802 S 5th Ave, #1, Union Gap, WA 98903
(844) 301-7776
www.Rent-Ready.info

Equal Housing Opportunity

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5671222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 have any available units?
3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 have?
Some of 3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 does offer parking.
Does 3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 has units with air conditioning.
