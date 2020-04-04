Amenities

3616 Fairbanks Ave, Unit 3 Available 04/09/20 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse - New to Rent Ready Property Management, LLC! (Actual pictures coming soon, these pictures are of the next door unit!)



Located in central Yakima, just a short drive to the freeway, shopping, and medical offices. This townhouse style apartment features a ground floor entrance to the living room with a half bathroom, dining area, kitchen, and a back door that opens onto the patio. Go upstairs for 2 large bedrooms and a common full bathroom. The laundry hook ups are on the main floor in a closet style area with closet style doors. Central heat and air conditioning. Includes use of a detached 2 car garage.



Call or text 509-379-0479 for questions or to schedule an appointment



Asking $1200/month for a 1 year lease, or $1400/month for monthly to month rental agreement



Security Deposit and Fees:

$900 Refundable

$200 Carpet cleaning & Lock Change Fee (Non-refundable)

$100 New Tenant Fee per tenant (Non-refundable, waived for current Rent Ready transfers)



Managed by Rent Ready Property Management, LLC - WA Firm #19845

Broker: DJ Henn

2802 S 5th Ave, #1, Union Gap, WA 98903

(844) 301-7776

www.Rent-Ready.info



Equal Housing Opportunity



No Dogs Allowed



