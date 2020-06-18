All apartments in Yakima
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

316 N 7th St Apt 4A

316 North 7th Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Yakima
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Location

316 North 7th Street, Yakima, WA 98901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $650 · Avail. now

$650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One Bedroom, one bathroom apartment near Miller Park.

Unit features:
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator
- Air-conditioner
- Ceiling fan

Near multiple stores and restaurants including Bob's Burger & Brew Yakima, Wine Yakima Valley, Single Hill Brewing, and many more.

Rental Terms:
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 316 N 7th St Apt 4A, Yakima, Washington, 98901.

You can reach us via text at (509) 571-2201, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:https://mynd.rentlinx.com/316-N-7Th-St-Apt-4A-Yakima-WA-98901

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5815979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 N 7th St Apt 4A have any available units?
316 N 7th St Apt 4A has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 316 N 7th St Apt 4A currently offering any rent specials?
316 N 7th St Apt 4A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 N 7th St Apt 4A pet-friendly?
No, 316 N 7th St Apt 4A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yakima.
Does 316 N 7th St Apt 4A offer parking?
No, 316 N 7th St Apt 4A does not offer parking.
Does 316 N 7th St Apt 4A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 N 7th St Apt 4A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 N 7th St Apt 4A have a pool?
No, 316 N 7th St Apt 4A does not have a pool.
Does 316 N 7th St Apt 4A have accessible units?
No, 316 N 7th St Apt 4A does not have accessible units.
Does 316 N 7th St Apt 4A have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 N 7th St Apt 4A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 N 7th St Apt 4A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 316 N 7th St Apt 4A has units with air conditioning.
