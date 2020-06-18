Amenities

Unit Amenities

One Bedroom, one bathroom apartment near Miller Park.



Unit features:

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator

- Air-conditioner

- Ceiling fan



Near multiple stores and restaurants including Bob's Burger & Brew Yakima, Wine Yakima Valley, Single Hill Brewing, and many more.



Rental Terms:

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

The application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 316 N 7th St Apt 4A, Yakima, Washington, 98901.



You can reach us via text at (509) 571-2201, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:https://mynd.rentlinx.com/316-N-7Th-St-Apt-4A-Yakima-WA-98901



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



(RLNE5815979)