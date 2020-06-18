Amenities
One Bedroom, one bathroom apartment near Miller Park.
Unit features:
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator
- Air-conditioner
- Ceiling fan
Near multiple stores and restaurants including Bob's Burger & Brew Yakima, Wine Yakima Valley, Single Hill Brewing, and many more.
Rental Terms:
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 316 N 7th St Apt 4A, Yakima, Washington, 98901.
You can reach us via text at (509) 571-2201, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:https://mynd.rentlinx.com/316-N-7Th-St-Apt-4A-Yakima-WA-98901
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
www.mynd.co
