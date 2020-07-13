Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

81 Apartments for rent in Washougal, WA with parking

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Lookout at the Ridge
232 W Lookout Ridge Dr, Washougal, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1510 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1567 sqft
Lookout at the Ridge Apartment Homes for rent. We offer beautiful views of Mt. Hood and the Columbia River Gorge and is located in Washougal's prestigious Lookout Ridge Neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Parc East
4290 Addy Street, Washougal, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Parc East Apartments in Washougal, Washington, offers pet friendly two bedroom apartments. Our spacious homes feature black and silver appliances, wood-style flooring, large patios, and detached garages.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4363 Addy Loop
4363 Addy Loop, Washougal, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Washougal 3 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home - Wonderful three bedroom two bath 1100 sq. ft. ranch home in Washougal just a few minutes from Camas. New interior paint, flooring, fixtures. Big backyard. 450 sq ft garage. Near a park.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3333 Addy Street
3333 Addy St, Washougal, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
924 sqft
Cute Two Bedroom Duplex in Convenient Washougal Location Near Dog Park! - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom single story duplex in Washougal is a great find! The living room is large and has a long window that lets in a lot of light.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
697 32nd Street Unit #2
697 32nd Street, Washougal, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
980 sqft
697 32nd Street Unit #2 Available 06/05/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom Condo with Two Detached Garages Paid Utilties Include Water/Sewer/Garbage - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.
Results within 1 mile of Washougal
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
7 Units Available
Terrace at River Oaks
3009 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1009 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace at River Oaks in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
River View Apartments
3003 NE 3rd Ave, Camas, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River View Apartments in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4207 NE Tacoma Ct.,
4207 Northeast Tacoma Court, Camas, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2915 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Newer Camas Luxury Home - Wow! This gorgeous property is only 3 years old. Located just minutes from Camas High School. This stunning home features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Two master suites.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3662 NE Pioneer Street
3662 NE Pioneer St, Clark County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,625
2219 sqft
3662 NE Pioneer Street Available 08/15/20 Newer House! Located In A Beautiful Master Planned Community in Camas! Top Ranked Schools! - This home won't last! Former model home with all the upgrades! Located in beautiful master planned community in
Results within 5 miles of Washougal
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Gresham-Northeast
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,183
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1178 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Gresham-Northeast
Campbell Park
2897 NE Rene Ave, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
879 sqft
Campbell Park Apartments in Gresham, Oregon, offers beautifully designed vintage and remodeled two-bedroom townhomes and apartment flats.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Gresham-Northeast
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,150
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Gresham-Northeast
Royal Greens Apartments
2124 NE 19th St, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1787 sqft
A location tucked away inside the beautiful Gresham Golf Course, Royal Greens is a boutique community with only 90 apartment homes, Royal Greens is surrounded by green fields and waterways, delivering a higher standard for peaceful apartment living.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Heights
518 SW 257th Ave, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
975 sqft
Welcome to Hampton Heights Apartment Homes in Troutdale, Oregon where you will experience a community unlike any other.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3819 SE Stott Ave.
3819 Southeast Stott Avenue, Troutdale, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1680 sqft
3819 SE Stott Ave.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Gresham-Northeast
1585 NE Kane Dr.
1585 Northeast Kane Drive, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
780 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom Townhome Near MHCC - ***COVID-19 Viewable*** Self Guided Tours - https://rently.com/properties/1442113?source=marketing For your convenience, we have an automated system for viewing the home on your own schedule.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
617 NW 8th Ave
617 Northwest 8th Avenue, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1304 sqft
617 NW 8th Ave Available 08/07/20 Lovely 3-Bedroom Ranch Style home for Rent in Camas - 617 NW 8th Ave - We are pleased to offer this lovely home for lease, available August 2020.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7014 N 94th Ave
7014 N 94th Ave, Camas, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,998
2219 sqft
7014 N 94th Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Newer Home in Camas! 4 bed 3 bath with Bonus Room! Smart Home Features and A/C! Community Pool, Park and Walking Trails! - This beautiful 4 bed 3 bath in The Heights at Green Mountain is ready for you to

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3820 NW 24th Avenue
3820 Northwest 24th Avenue, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1819 sqft
Desirable Camas Location - 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851 Originally built in 2005 this 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brenton Street
226 NW 14th Ave.
226 Northwest 14th Avenue, Camas, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
910 sqft
Camas - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath with Large Detached Garage - Camas Bungalow, 2 story, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Covered porch. Both bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen offers; refrigerator, gas range and dishwasher.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Sandy Boulevard
21806 NE Larkspur Lane
21806 Northeast Larkspur Lane, Fairview, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1901 sqft
***$1000 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT*** Hard to Find Townhome 3 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated March 10 at 02:00pm
1 Unit Available
1520 Southeast Henkle Road
1520 Southeast Henkle Road, Multnomah County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
HALF OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! This gorgeous ranch style home features a living room with laminate flooring, dining room with wood flooring and cozy kitchen with wood flooring, range and fridge. Both bedrooms have wood flooring.

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Gresham-Northeast
2950 NE 23rd St. #86
2950 Northeast 23rd Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
650 sqft
East Wind Apartment Homes! Beautiful remodeled two Bedroom with Granite counter-tops and open floor plan.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
971 SW 24th Street
971 Southwest 24th Street, Troutdale, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1455 sqft
Remodeled Single Level Attached Home Troutdale & Pet Friendly - FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT OUR LEASING TEAM @ 503-635-0099 or email leasing1@ppirentals.com Website: http://ppirentals.
City Guide for Washougal, WA

Washougal sits in between the Washougal River and the mighty Columbia River. The Native Americans had it right: Washougal means the place of the "rushing water."

Washougal is a city in Clark County, Washington, with a population of 14,095, according to the 2010 U.S. Census. The city was incorporated in 1908 so it has a rich and interesting history that you can learn more about when you move into your new house rental here! It's located on the Washington side of the Columbia River and is a scenic wonderland with the lowlands and gorgeous prairie leading up to the Columbia River Gorge. You can see Mount Hood rising out of the Cascade Mountains in the background. A breathtaking sight! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Washougal, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Washougal apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

