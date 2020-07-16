All apartments in Spokane County
23204 East Clarke Street
Last updated June 27 2020 at 12:38 AM

23204 East Clarke Street

23204 East Clarke Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1626048
Location

23204 East Clarke Street, Spokane County, WA 99019
Liberty Lake

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2424 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Liberty Lake Views w/ Beach Access! 1 Bed (plus bonus room), 1 Bath unit in Triplex! This unit boasts spacious, open concept rooms with a HUGE deck for entertaining or just relaxing and taking in the views of the lake. Gas forced air, central A/C, appliances including microwave and dishwasher, 1 space in shared garage. Common area includes washer/dryer and guest bath. Water, Sewer, Electricity, and WiFi access included. Sorry, no pets. Close to City of Liberty Lake and I-90. 12 month lease.

For a video showing visit https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1612592172240788
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23204 East Clarke Street have any available units?
23204 East Clarke Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23204 East Clarke Street have?
Some of 23204 East Clarke Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23204 East Clarke Street currently offering any rent specials?
23204 East Clarke Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23204 East Clarke Street pet-friendly?
No, 23204 East Clarke Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane County.
Does 23204 East Clarke Street offer parking?
Yes, 23204 East Clarke Street offers parking.
Does 23204 East Clarke Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23204 East Clarke Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23204 East Clarke Street have a pool?
No, 23204 East Clarke Street does not have a pool.
Does 23204 East Clarke Street have accessible units?
No, 23204 East Clarke Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23204 East Clarke Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23204 East Clarke Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 23204 East Clarke Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23204 East Clarke Street has units with air conditioning.
