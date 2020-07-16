23204 East Clarke Street

Amenities

Liberty Lake Views w/ Beach Access! 1 Bed (plus bonus room), 1 Bath unit in Triplex! This unit boasts spacious, open concept rooms with a HUGE deck for entertaining or just relaxing and taking in the views of the lake. Gas forced air, central A/C, appliances including microwave and dishwasher, 1 space in shared garage. Common area includes washer/dryer and guest bath. Water, Sewer, Electricity, and WiFi access included. Sorry, no pets. Close to City of Liberty Lake and I-90. 12 month lease.



For a video showing visit https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1612592172240788

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.