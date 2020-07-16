All apartments in Spokane County
12019 S. Clear Lake Rd. E.

12019 South Clear Lake Road · (253) 537-6500
Location

12019 South Clear Lake Road, Spokane County, WA 99022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12019 S. Clear Lake Rd. E. · Avail. Jul 31

$2,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2124 sqft

Amenities

12019 S. Clear Lake Rd. E. Available 07/31/20 • Pending Application • - Gorgeous, custom-built 3-story home with 75 Feet of private waterfront on Clear Lake! Have fun skiing, boating, and fishing. Right next to NW Trek Wildlife Park.

With these amazing amenities, this property has to offer you’ll receive twice as more inside the house with a beautiful kitchen and custom tilefish border, upgraded white appliances, open-concept dining & living room with amazing views of the lake, unique spiral staircase, small loft with an awesome overview of downstairs, daylight basement with a storage room, 3 nice-size bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, washer and dryer hook-ups, driveway with RV parking availability, and back yard with clear lake and a private dock. One storage shed is available for tenant use. *Please note: a new roof will be installed, possibly after new tenants move in. This is typically a 2-day project dependent on weather.

Rent: $2,395.00
Security Deposit: $2,350.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

Private dock disclosure:
- Powerboats up to 25 feet allowed.
- Usage of the Dock is at the discretion of the tenants.
- Please take caution when having children play near or on the dock.

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Two dogs or cats are allowed with a weight limit of 35lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

This property is located on Septic and rules and regulations will apply. All utilities are tenant responsibility. All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE4953793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

