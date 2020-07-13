/
94 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in South Hill, WA
South Hill
Alderra Apartments
13507 99th Ave E, South Hill, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1110 sqft
Alderra offers spacious apartment homes in the city of Puyallup. Just south of Seattle, this historic city is home to the Washington State Fair, the Daffodil Festival Parade and a farmers’ market.
South Hill
16024 89th Avenue East
16024 89th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1277 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in South Hill! This cozy home features an updated, welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
South Hill
12811 80th Ave Ct E
12811 80th Avenue Court East, South Hill, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2277 sqft
12811 80th Ave Ct E Available 07/13/20 • Pending Application • - Absolutely stunning 4 bd, office/den, 3.75 ba, 2 car gar w/ approx.
South Hill
15522 87th Ave E
15522 87th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1650 sqft
Gated Community Large Duplex - Gated neighborhood. End of the street. End of the Cul de Sac. Huge private, fenced in back yard. Tandem 2 car garage. Gas fireplace insert. Gas forced air cental heating. This place has all the amenities.
South Hill
8814 146th Street Court East
8814 146th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2424 sqft
Puyallup large 4 bedroom 3 bath split level home - Available NOW - Welcome home, a quiet drive to this lovely 2400 s/f home located on a cul-du-sac in a lovely small neighborhood.
South Hill
13023 82nd Ave Ct E
13023 82nd Avenue Court East, South Hill, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
2080 sqft
13023 82nd Ave Ct E Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home- Available August - Come view this beautiful 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the heart of Puyallup.
South Hill
12619 126th Avenue Court East
12619 126th Avenue Court East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1543 sqft
Beautifully updated home in a quiet neighborhood in the heart of Puyallup. The house offers 3 bedroom 2.25 bathroom home with updated flooring and updated bathrooms.
11920 119th Ave E
11920 119th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2211 sqft
11920 119th Ave E Available 07/15/20 • Pending Application • - Absolutely stunning 4 bd, bonus/office rm, 2.5 ba, 2 car gar. w/ approx.
Frederickson
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,378
1714 sqft
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,736
1153 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Puyallup near Route 512, only 20 minutes from JBLM. Easy access to bus lines, shopping, dining and Pierce College. Features gourmet kitchen, private patio, on-site pool and fitness studio.
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,368
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
4016 7th St SW #B109
4016 7th Street Southwest, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1034 sqft
Spacious Puyallup Townhouse! - Townhouse-style condo with 1100 square feet! The main level of this home features a flowing floor-plan with spacious living room, dining area and updated kitchen with incredible cabinet and counter space! Downstairs,
14809 145th Avenue Court East
14809 145th Avenue Court East, McMillin, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1930 sqft
Enjoy your Mt Rainier view in this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in High Cedars Golf Club's luxury community. The home has 3 large bedrooms, with the Master bedroom being very large with en-suite and large walk in closet.
South Hill
18614 84th Ave. Ct. E.
18614 84th Avenue Court East, Frederickson, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2004 sqft
Large 2 story, 4 plus bedroom on huge corner lot, fully fenced backyard. Excellent location!! - Two story 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a large .22-acre corner lot.
11418-184th St Ct E
11418 184th Street Court East, Graham, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2140 sqft
11418-184th St Ct E Available 08/07/20 Lipoma Firs Puyallup!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2. bath in Lipoma Firs neighborhood.
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1066 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
Glenwood
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1121 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,269
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
958 sqft
A Home to Compliment Your Lifestyle Cambridge on Seventh is a beautiful apartment community conveniently located in Puyallup Washington, just a short drive from S Meridian St.
The Retreat
7413 142nd Ave E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,477
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sumner’s Best Kept Secret… The Retreat Apartments are located in Sumner, Washington, known to many as the “Rhubarb Pie Capital of the World." Despite all of its industrial growth, Sumner has maintained its small-town, friendly feel.
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a village square atmosphere, where apartment buildings surround an acre of pedestrian-oriented outdoor amenity spaces. Designed to promote community, outdoor activity, and relation before stunning views of Mount Rainier.
Fife
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,279
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Renwood
9002 186th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1152 sqft
Convenient to Highways 410, 167, 512 and prime shopping, dining and entertainment locations, Renwood's garden style setting features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring airy, open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and full sized
