1 bedroom apartments
39 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Hill, WA
South Hill
1 Unit Available
13405 97th Avenue East #302
13405 97th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
717 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in Puyallup. Water, sewer, garbage, clubhouse, workout area, outdoor pool and hot tub access included with rent. $1,375 per month with $1,375 Security Deposit.
Verified
9 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
730 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Verified
Glenwood
16 Units Available
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
733 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Verified
Fife
7 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
687 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified
4 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
623 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
4 Units Available
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
800 sqft
Enjoy a village square atmosphere, where apartment buildings surround an acre of pedestrian-oriented outdoor amenity spaces. Designed to promote community, outdoor activity, and relation before stunning views of Mount Rainier.
Verified
14 Units Available
Renwood
9002 186th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
724 sqft
Convenient to Highways 410, 167, 512 and prime shopping, dining and entertainment locations, Renwood's garden style setting features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring airy, open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and full sized
Verified
16 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
742 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified
3 Units Available
Washington Court
15318 Washington St E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
808 sqft
In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.
Verified
26 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
681 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
Verified
Contact for Availability
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
726 sqft
Spacious, newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and outdoor space. Walking distance to multiple parks, and community access to parking, pool, gym, and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
129 5th Ave NW - 2
129 5th Avenue Northwest, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
650 sqft
1st Floor Unit Residence Features Quartz counter tops Expansive windows Luxury water-resistant laminate flooring Stainless steel appliances In-unit Electrolux washer and dryer LED lighting Dedicated parking spot Modern Luxury in Downtown Puyallup
Verified
Lakeland
9 Units Available
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
703 sqft
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified
Lakeland
1 Unit Available
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
708 sqft
Close to I-15, these homes feature private patios, central air conditioning and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two sparkling pools, on-site laundry and a fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified
20 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
683 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Verified
Fife
2 Units Available
Port Landing at Fife
2715 62nd Avenue East, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
729 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Port Landing at Fife in Fife. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
9 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
637 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
Verified
5 Units Available
The Union
2111 SW 352nd St, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,116
598 sqft
Uniquely designed community with features such as ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Minutes from Tacoma with amenities to relax: pool, sauna, gym and ample green space. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified
Central Tacoma
8 Units Available
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
784 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
Verified
Fife
3 Units Available
Pointe East
2524 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
693 sqft
Furnished units feature a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, ceiling fan, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Wheelchair accessible, pet friendly, guest parking, state-of-the-art fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
South End
2 Units Available
NOTCH8 APARTMENTS
9210 S Hosmer St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
645 sqft
Minutes to Everything You Need Notch8 Apartments is located in Tacoma, Washington. With close proximity to the hottest shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Tacoma you have everything within arms reach.
Verified
Parkland
8 Units Available
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S, Parkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
658 sqft
The Best of Tacoma Miramonte is a small community nestled between Puyallup and Tacoma that gives residents the best of all worlds: The location feels private, peaceful and serene, yet you’re just a few minutes from amazing shopping, dining and
Verified
Lakeland
8 Units Available
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,518
716 sqft
Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps.
Verified
Lakeland
20 Units Available
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,346
707 sqft
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
