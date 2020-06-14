Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Snoqualmie, WA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Snoqualmie renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Echo Ridge Apartments
34907 SE Kinsey St, Snoqualmie, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale, inviting community with plenty of green space, well-manicured lawns, and a fitness center. Pet-friendly for both dogs and cats. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
13 Units Available
The Woodlands
34626 SE Swenson Dr, Snoqualmie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1487 sqft
Surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of Snoqualmie Falls and Mount Si, The Woodlands offers more than just a collection of luxury townhomes, the two and three-bedroom residences create an inviting and serene community of designer-inspired townhomes
Results within 5 miles of Snoqualmie
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
8 Units Available
Arrive North Bend
1525 Rock Creek Ridge Blvd SW, North Bend, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,835
1621 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Rock Creek Ridge Apartments in North Bend, Washington, offer pet-friendly units with luxury features like private entrances and garages. Each unit has views of Mount Si.
Results within 10 miles of Snoqualmie
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
North Issaquah
21 Units Available
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
15 Units Available
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1166 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
North Issaquah
14 Units Available
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,849
1323 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1422 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
North Issaquah
11 Units Available
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1426 sqft
Excellent location near state and regional parks. I-90 nearby. High-end studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with fireplace, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. 24-hr gym, playground, carports. Close to shopping centers.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25022 se 43rd way
25022 Southeast 43rd Way, Klahanie, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1610 sqft
Great house for rent - Over 1600 sq. ft of living space Great condition with Stainless steel appliances. 1-car covered parking garage plus tons of free parking and built in storage unit Large living area opens to friends and family.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3728 257th Ave SE
3728 257th Avenue Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1250 sqft
Klahanie Oxford Park Development Home in Desirable Issaquah School District - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS. PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Olde Town
1 Unit Available
700 Front St S Unit B108
700 Front St S, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1035 sqft
700 Front St S Unit B108 Available 06/19/20 ***$500 Moving In Special*** - ........ Beautiful ground floor condo located minutes from the heart of downtown Issaquah. The condo complex is nestled in a peaceful and tranquil setting.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vintage
1 Unit Available
594 241st Ln SE
594 241st Lane Southeast, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1094 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 293317 Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath Condo in CAMERAY! Centrally located in the heart of Sammamish! TOP FLOOR-END UNIT! Spacious kitchen w/ breakfast bar, pantry & lots of storage! Light & bright

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Olde Town
1 Unit Available
700 Front St. S.
700 Front Street South, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1178 sqft
Welcome to your quiet retreat in beautiful, downtown Issaquah! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, I-90 and Costco, but tucked away beneath the forest. You'll love this spacious, one level condo with upgraded, open kitchen and 2 stylish, full baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Snoqualmie, WA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Snoqualmie renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

