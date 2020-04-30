7020 142nd Pl Se

Amenities

Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Snohomish. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 23rd 2020. $2,450/month rent. $1,000 security deposit required. Enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in an inviting home. This home includes a fireplace, laminate flooring, recessed lighting, and plenty of room to relax and make memories. The kitchen's renovations include new stainless steel appliances, a prep island, a breakfast bar, and a pantry. The master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with double sinks, a shower, and tub. The patio is perfect for entertaining or relaxing after a long week. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Don't forget the covered porch, back patio, and car garage! Contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more.