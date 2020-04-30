All apartments in Silver Firs
Find more places like 7020 142nd Pl Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Firs, WA
/
7020 142nd Pl Se
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:15 AM

7020 142nd Pl Se

7020 142nd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7020 142nd Place Southeast, Silver Firs, WA 98296
Snohomish Cascade

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Snohomish. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 23rd 2020. $2,450/month rent. $1,000 security deposit required. Enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in an inviting home. This home includes a fireplace, laminate flooring, recessed lighting, and plenty of room to relax and make memories. The kitchen's renovations include new stainless steel appliances, a prep island, a breakfast bar, and a pantry. The master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet and a private bathroom with double sinks, a shower, and tub. The patio is perfect for entertaining or relaxing after a long week. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Don't forget the covered porch, back patio, and car garage! Contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7020 142nd Pl Se have any available units?
7020 142nd Pl Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
What amenities does 7020 142nd Pl Se have?
Some of 7020 142nd Pl Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7020 142nd Pl Se currently offering any rent specials?
7020 142nd Pl Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7020 142nd Pl Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 7020 142nd Pl Se is pet friendly.
Does 7020 142nd Pl Se offer parking?
Yes, 7020 142nd Pl Se offers parking.
Does 7020 142nd Pl Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7020 142nd Pl Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7020 142nd Pl Se have a pool?
No, 7020 142nd Pl Se does not have a pool.
Does 7020 142nd Pl Se have accessible units?
No, 7020 142nd Pl Se does not have accessible units.
Does 7020 142nd Pl Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7020 142nd Pl Se has units with dishwashers.
Does 7020 142nd Pl Se have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7020 142nd Pl Se has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMill Creek East, WAMill Creek, WAMartha Lake, WABothell West, WALake Stickney, WAWoodinville, WA
North Lynnwood, WAAlderwood Manor, WAKenmore, WALake Stevens, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WALake Forest Park, WAMonroe, WAMarysville, WADuvall, WAMercer Island, WAArlington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College