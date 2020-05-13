All apartments in Silver Firs
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

15015 50th Ave SE

15015 50th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

15015 50th Avenue Southeast, Silver Firs, WA 98208
Silver Firs

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
15015 50th Ave SE Available 06/01/20 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath, loft, living room, Kitchen great room open to family room. Greenbelt backyard. - Due to COVID guildelines I am limited on my showings. I have scheduled a time with current tenants to show this home this Wednesday May 13th between 3-4pm. Appointments will be made in 10 minute intervals (3pm, 310pm, 320pm etc...). First come first served. Appointment must be made via email (Reply thru website) to view the home.

Great floor plan! Great neighborhood! Great home! Looking for a great tenant! This 2000 year built home has 3 bdrms and 2.5 bath. There is a bonus loft area over the living room that could be used for an office, play room, storage? There is a formal dining room as you enter the front door. Kitchen opens up to the living room with a gas fireplace and high cathedral style ceilings. Backyard is fully fenced and backs to a greenbelt for privacy. 2 car attached garage. All appliances stay for tenant use.

LEASE TERMS:
Home available beginning of June. Please do not bother current tenants. 1 year lease. Security damage deposit $2350 (fully refundable). Application fee of $48 per person. Pets conditionally approved. No cats, no large dogs, small dogs only. No smokers. Renters insurance is required. This is an online payment property. All payments including rent and deposits will be paid online through tenant portal. Tenant to pay all utilities. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. All information to be researched to tenant satisfaction.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3526054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15015 50th Ave SE have any available units?
15015 50th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
Is 15015 50th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
15015 50th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15015 50th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 15015 50th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Firs.
Does 15015 50th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 15015 50th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 15015 50th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15015 50th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15015 50th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 15015 50th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 15015 50th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 15015 50th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 15015 50th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15015 50th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15015 50th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15015 50th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

