15015 50th Ave SE Available 06/01/20 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath, loft, living room, Kitchen great room open to family room. Greenbelt backyard. - Due to COVID guildelines I am limited on my showings. I have scheduled a time with current tenants to show this home this Wednesday May 13th between 3-4pm. Appointments will be made in 10 minute intervals (3pm, 310pm, 320pm etc...). First come first served. Appointment must be made via email (Reply thru website) to view the home.



Great floor plan! Great neighborhood! Great home! Looking for a great tenant! This 2000 year built home has 3 bdrms and 2.5 bath. There is a bonus loft area over the living room that could be used for an office, play room, storage? There is a formal dining room as you enter the front door. Kitchen opens up to the living room with a gas fireplace and high cathedral style ceilings. Backyard is fully fenced and backs to a greenbelt for privacy. 2 car attached garage. All appliances stay for tenant use.



LEASE TERMS:

Home available beginning of June. Please do not bother current tenants. 1 year lease. Security damage deposit $2350 (fully refundable). Application fee of $48 per person. Pets conditionally approved. No cats, no large dogs, small dogs only. No smokers. Renters insurance is required. This is an online payment property. All payments including rent and deposits will be paid online through tenant portal. Tenant to pay all utilities. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. All information to be researched to tenant satisfaction.



