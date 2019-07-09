All apartments in Silver Firs
Find more places like 14915 - 38th Drive S.E. #DD2023.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Firs, WA
/
14915 - 38th Drive S.E. #DD2023
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

14915 - 38th Drive S.E. #DD2023

14915 38th Dr SE Unit 2023 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Firs
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14915 38th Dr SE Unit 2023, Silver Firs, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
14915 - 38th Drive S.E. #DD2023 Available 08/01/19 Spacious 2 Bdrm Aviara Condo - Available Early August, Rent Concession First 3 Months! - Available Early August-Beautiful Aviara Condo Located In Seattle Hill Area of Bothell. Take advantage of current rent offered at $1300.00 for the months of August - October. Rent increases to $1550.00 on November 1st.

Well cared for and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condominium features great-room style living with spacious open kitchen, separate dining area and living room with cozy gas fireplace and access to private patio. Master suite has large walk-in closet and roomy master bath with double vanity. Includes wood shutter window coverings and stackable washer/dryer. One assigned parking space comes with unit.

New carpet and interior paint prior to move-in. Some photo's of similar unit with same floor plan-Actual finishes, floors and counters may be different than shown.

One full months rent + Security Deposit due at move in. Holding deposit required upon approval of application. 12 month lease, Rent increases to $1550.00 on November 1st, 2019. No Pets/No Smoking.

Contact Judy Bradley for more information:
425-602-1175 judybradley@cbbain.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5002266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14915 - 38th Drive S.E. #DD2023 have any available units?
14915 - 38th Drive S.E. #DD2023 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
What amenities does 14915 - 38th Drive S.E. #DD2023 have?
Some of 14915 - 38th Drive S.E. #DD2023's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14915 - 38th Drive S.E. #DD2023 currently offering any rent specials?
14915 - 38th Drive S.E. #DD2023 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14915 - 38th Drive S.E. #DD2023 pet-friendly?
No, 14915 - 38th Drive S.E. #DD2023 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Firs.
Does 14915 - 38th Drive S.E. #DD2023 offer parking?
Yes, 14915 - 38th Drive S.E. #DD2023 offers parking.
Does 14915 - 38th Drive S.E. #DD2023 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14915 - 38th Drive S.E. #DD2023 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14915 - 38th Drive S.E. #DD2023 have a pool?
No, 14915 - 38th Drive S.E. #DD2023 does not have a pool.
Does 14915 - 38th Drive S.E. #DD2023 have accessible units?
No, 14915 - 38th Drive S.E. #DD2023 does not have accessible units.
Does 14915 - 38th Drive S.E. #DD2023 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14915 - 38th Drive S.E. #DD2023 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14915 - 38th Drive S.E. #DD2023 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14915 - 38th Drive S.E. #DD2023 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Silver Firs 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSilver Firs Apartments with Garages
Silver Firs Apartments with GymsSilver Firs Apartments with Parking
Silver Firs Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WALake Stevens, WAMount Vernon, WAAnacortes, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College