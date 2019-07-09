Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

14915 - 38th Drive S.E. #DD2023 Available 08/01/19 Spacious 2 Bdrm Aviara Condo - Available Early August, Rent Concession First 3 Months! - Available Early August-Beautiful Aviara Condo Located In Seattle Hill Area of Bothell. Take advantage of current rent offered at $1300.00 for the months of August - October. Rent increases to $1550.00 on November 1st.



Well cared for and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condominium features great-room style living with spacious open kitchen, separate dining area and living room with cozy gas fireplace and access to private patio. Master suite has large walk-in closet and roomy master bath with double vanity. Includes wood shutter window coverings and stackable washer/dryer. One assigned parking space comes with unit.



New carpet and interior paint prior to move-in. Some photo's of similar unit with same floor plan-Actual finishes, floors and counters may be different than shown.



One full months rent + Security Deposit due at move in. Holding deposit required upon approval of application. 12 month lease, Rent increases to $1550.00 on November 1st, 2019. No Pets/No Smoking.



Contact Judy Bradley for more information:

425-602-1175 judybradley@cbbain.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5002266)