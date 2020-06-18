All apartments in Selah
Find more places like 613 North 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Selah, WA
/
613 North 9th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

613 North 9th Street

613 North 9th Street · (509) 853-1060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

613 North 9th Street, Selah, WA 98942

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 613 North 9th Street · Avail. Jul 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
613 North 9th Street Available 07/01/20 3bd/2.5ba Home in Selah ! - 613 N 9th St, Yakima
Rent $1,550, Deposit $1,395, Expected availability: July 1st - 7th (subject to current tenant returning keys and leaving unit rent ready)

This Selah house is quite the charmer. With three bedrooms and two & a half bathrooms, the character of the interior is warm and inviting. This property is located near Yakima Valley School. There is underground sprinklers and gas heat. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

Pets Ok with additional deposit and pet rent

UNITS MAY BE OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS
SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Si necesita asistencia en español, por favor llame a nuestra oficina Lunes a Viernes, de 9am a 5pm, al 509-853-1060. For out of town applicants or specific questions about eligibility or the application process, please call our office Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm, at 509-853-1060.

Drive by, then call 509-853-1060 for appointment
Por favor proporcione su propio interprete!!

*PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO APPROVAL*

Visit our website for an application and full property listing
This property professionally managed by Wilson Real Estate Management

(RLNE5851609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 North 9th Street have any available units?
613 North 9th Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 613 North 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
613 North 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 North 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 613 North 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Selah.
Does 613 North 9th Street offer parking?
No, 613 North 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 613 North 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 North 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 North 9th Street have a pool?
No, 613 North 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 613 North 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 613 North 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 613 North 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 North 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 North 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 North 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 613 North 9th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ellensburg, WAYakima, WA
Union Gap, WA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity