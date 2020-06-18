Amenities

613 North 9th Street Available 07/01/20 3bd/2.5ba Home in Selah ! - 613 N 9th St, Yakima

Rent $1,550, Deposit $1,395, Expected availability: July 1st - 7th (subject to current tenant returning keys and leaving unit rent ready)



This Selah house is quite the charmer. With three bedrooms and two & a half bathrooms, the character of the interior is warm and inviting. This property is located near Yakima Valley School. There is underground sprinklers and gas heat. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care.



Pets Ok with additional deposit and pet rent



UNITS MAY BE OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS

SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



Si necesita asistencia en español, por favor llame a nuestra oficina Lunes a Viernes, de 9am a 5pm, al 509-853-1060. For out of town applicants or specific questions about eligibility or the application process, please call our office Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm, at 509-853-1060.



Drive by, then call 509-853-1060 for appointment

Por favor proporcione su propio interprete!!



*PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO APPROVAL*



Visit our website for an application and full property listing

This property professionally managed by Wilson Real Estate Management



(RLNE5851609)