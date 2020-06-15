All apartments in Selah
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

40 Lyle Loop

40 Lyle Loop · (509) 452-3848
Location

40 Lyle Loop, Selah, WA 98942

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 40 Lyle Loop · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Selah 3br 2ba 2 car attached garage - Selah 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a double garage. Laminate and Burber flooring, living room and family room, dining area, open-concept kitchen, all on one level. Kitchen has plenty of storage and countertop. Includes front load washer/dryer. Fenced in back yard with underground sprinklers and garden terraces. Gas heat, central air. Managed by Associated Daybreak Property Management, call or email for more info. Beware Craigslist scams, we do not advertise on Craigslist.

(RLNE2726756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

