40 Lyle Loop

Selah 3br 2ba 2 car attached garage - Selah 3 bedroom 2 bathroom with a double garage. Laminate and Burber flooring, living room and family room, dining area, open-concept kitchen, all on one level. Kitchen has plenty of storage and countertop. Includes front load washer/dryer. Fenced in back yard with underground sprinklers and garden terraces. Gas heat, central air. Managed by Associated Daybreak Property Management, call or email for more info. Beware Craigslist scams, we do not advertise on Craigslist.



