32 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Richland, WA

Finding an apartment in Richland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
5 Units Available
Badger Mountain Ranch
451 Westcliffe Boulevard, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1310 sqft
Nestled in a great South Richland neighborhood, Badger Mountain Ranch offers brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent.
5 Units Available
Island View Apartments
1529 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1098 sqft
Located in Richland, Washington, Island View offers beautiful one- and two-bedroom homes with a relaxing, riverfront lifestyle that is unmatched in the Tri-Cities.
11 Units Available
Regency Park
3003 Queensgate Dr, Richland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1186 sqft
Welcome Home To Regency Park at Queensgate Welcome home to Regency Park at Queensgate Apartment Homes in the Tri-Cities neighborhood of Richland, Washington! We are a beautiful community with rustic craftsmanship, spacious units, luxurious finishes
8 Units Available
Bellavista
2100 Bellerive Dr, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bellavista in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
Washington Square I
2455 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1471 sqft
At Washington Square I in Richland, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in Richland on George Washington Way in the 99354 area. Come by to check out the apartment floorplan options.
1 Unit Available
Cedar North
1621 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1115 sqft
Cedar North has spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Our community offers friendly, professional staff, a refreshing seasonal pool and modern laundry facilities in each building.
3 Units Available
Arborpointe
302 Greentree Ct, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Arborpointe offers spacious one-, two-, and three bedroom apartment homes with a wide range of amenities including an outdoor pool, cardio workout room, and a beautiful lounge area. Our location and plush landscaping is park-like.
6 Units Available
Maple Ridge
69 Jadwin Ave, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$815
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1128 sqft
Maple Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, pet friendly offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Our community amenities include a fitness studio, two laundry facilities, two pools, and two sport courts.
3 Units Available
The Lofts at Innovation Center
2895 Pauling Ave, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at Innovation Center in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Evergreen Ridge
1775 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
943 sqft
Evergreen Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, boasts the best views in town! Situated in the middle of the Tri-Cities, Evergreen Ridge offers comfort and convenience in one of the best locations! Experience an array of outdoor

1 Unit Available
2304 Boulder St
2304 Boulder Street, Richland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1034 sqft
2304 Boulder St Available 07/17/20 2304 Boulder St - GREAT LOCATION!!! Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a den. Nice sized fully fenced in backyard and easy access to the bypass highway. Laundry room with Washer and Dryer.

1 Unit Available
519 Clermont Dr.
519 Clermont Drive, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2575 sqft
519 Clermont Dr. Available 07/06/20 Amazing South Richland Rental - Not available to see until early July. Large home in South Richland with great views! This house is over 2500 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an office.

1 Unit Available
68 Bremmer St
68 Bremmer Street, Richland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1902 sqft
68 Bremmer St Available 07/23/20 68 Bremmer St - Corner lot Impressions home. Living, family, and utility rooms. Kitchen open to family room has all appliances.

1 Unit Available
2941 Woodland Ln
2941 Woodland Pl, Richland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2192 sqft
Great South Richland Location - This large newer Hayden home will be ready for move in the beginning of June. It features a main floor with the great room, office or formal living space, powder room, dining and kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Richland
1 Unit Available
Seasons on 4th Avenue
8180 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8180 W. 4th Avenue Available 06/26/20 - Our 2 bedroom/2 bathrooms have 1137 square feet perfectly laid out to maximize your space. The master bedroom has a big bay window and an extra large walk-in closet.

1 Unit Available
2414 Rd. 88
2414 North Road 88, West Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1428 sqft
2414 Rd 88 - 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with finished basement, living room has a wood fireplace. Kitchen has refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Laundry room has washer and dryer for convenience only.
Results within 5 miles of Richland
3 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
3887 W 7th Ave, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1262 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Ridge Apartments – a brand new apartment community located in Central Kennewick, offering 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath apartments built with you in mind.
4 Units Available
Lakeside
5100 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1173 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Lakeside Apartments offer a relaxing lifestyle in the heart of Kennewick.
7 Units Available
The Broadmoor Apartments
10305 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Highlander Apartments. Where you'll find affordable community living in a beautiful quiet secluded atmosphere, with friendly management and staff. Located in a superb Central Kennewick location.
10 Units Available
The Crossings at Chapel Hill
6626 Chapel Hill Blvd, Pasco, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1432 sqft
Our welcoming community features stylish and sophisticated one, two, and three bedroom floorplans located close to premiere neighborhood shopping and entertainment. The staff welcomes you to homes that are by far the largest in the area.
4 Units Available
Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes
5225 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
$800
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live carefree every day. At Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. An oasis in central Kennewick, a vibrant new lifestyle awaits. Embrace it.
1 Unit Available
Kamden Court & Terrace
30 North Sheppard Place, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$999
1077 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kamden Court & Terrace in Kennewick. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Crown Village
445 N Volland St, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/ Located in the heart of Kennewick’s wine county, Crown Village Apartments offers one or two-bedroom apartments.

1 Unit Available
534 Bedrock Loop
534 Bedrock Loop, West Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1720 sqft
534 Bedrock Loop - New Construction! Beautiful 2-Story, 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath w/2 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Richland, WA

Finding an apartment in Richland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

