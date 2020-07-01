1350 Baby Doll Rd SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Fully Remodeled Craftsman Home in Port Orchard! - Application Pending:



This rare country craftsman home has been completely remodeled with custom features through out. Living area has beautiful new wood floors, large windows, fresh paint and lots of over head lighting. This open concept flows right into the kitchen which has gorgeous custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and natural stone counter tops. A spacious dining area that flows into a family room with the same beautiful flooring, large window and a set of french doors leading out to the patio. A nice size master bedroom and two adorable rooms with cove ceilings. There is plenty of parking in the extra long driveway. Close to shopping and schools this home is truly a must see.



Single small pet considered on case by case basis with $500 additional deposit.



James@HavenRent.com



#1102



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5501702)