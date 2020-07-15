All apartments in Oak Harbor
Find more places like 916 Longview Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Harbor, WA
/
916 Longview Dr.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

916 Longview Dr.

916 Northwest Longview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oak Harbor
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

916 Northwest Longview Drive, Oak Harbor, WA 98277

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
916 Longview Dr. Available 07/27/20 Beautiful home in Premier Neighborhood close to base and schools! - The search for your new home ends here with this gorgeous and modern 4 bedroom home. Located in one of the newest and nicest neighborhoods on the island that is just 5 minutes away from the base and schools. This home offers tons of space and an extremely modern kitchen to achieve all of your culinary dreams. The spacious back yard is perfect for entertaining guests, or a fantastic place for your pet to hang out. The two car garage is perfect for all of your storage needs! Home is pet friendly with deposit and pet rent. Please no groups. If you would like to schedule a viewing or would like more information please call us at 360-675-2271 or email us at Info@360pm.us. Our website for 360 Property Management is at www.360pm.us.

Pets are negotiable with pet deposit and pet rent. 360 Property Management applicants with pets are required to complete a pet screening for each of their pets or companion animals prior to move-in. Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, service/companion animal registration is free. To fill out the application, please follow the link below.
https://360teamrentals.petscreening.com

(RLNE4313070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Longview Dr. have any available units?
916 Longview Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Harbor, WA.
Is 916 Longview Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
916 Longview Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Longview Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 Longview Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 916 Longview Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 916 Longview Dr. offers parking.
Does 916 Longview Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Longview Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Longview Dr. have a pool?
No, 916 Longview Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 916 Longview Dr. have accessible units?
No, 916 Longview Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Longview Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 Longview Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 Longview Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 Longview Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oak Harbor 3 BedroomsOak Harbor Apartments with Parking
King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WAEverett, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAEdmonds, WA
Bellingham, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WAMarysville, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Mill Creek, WASilver Firs, WALake Stevens, WAMount Vernon, WALynden, WAAnacortes, WAEastmont, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusWestern Washington University
Cascadia College