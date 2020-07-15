Amenities

916 Longview Dr. Available 07/27/20 Beautiful home in Premier Neighborhood close to base and schools! - The search for your new home ends here with this gorgeous and modern 4 bedroom home. Located in one of the newest and nicest neighborhoods on the island that is just 5 minutes away from the base and schools. This home offers tons of space and an extremely modern kitchen to achieve all of your culinary dreams. The spacious back yard is perfect for entertaining guests, or a fantastic place for your pet to hang out. The two car garage is perfect for all of your storage needs! Home is pet friendly with deposit and pet rent. Please no groups. If you would like to schedule a viewing or would like more information please call us at 360-675-2271 or email us at Info@360pm.us. Our website for 360 Property Management is at www.360pm.us.



Pets are negotiable with pet deposit and pet rent. 360 Property Management applicants with pets are required to complete a pet screening for each of their pets or companion animals prior to move-in. Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, service/companion animal registration is free. To fill out the application, please follow the link below.

https://360teamrentals.petscreening.com



