Mount Vernon, WA
609 North 16th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

609 North 16th Street

609 North 16th Street · (360) 428-3012 ext. 123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

609 North 16th Street, Mount Vernon, WA 98273

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 609 North 16th Street · Avail. Jul 1

$2,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1789 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
609 North 16th Street Available 07/01/20 609 North 16th Street - Remodeled charmer near schools.

Features include: updated kitchen w/ great room. Master bedroom has full bath w/ Quartz countertops, jetted tub & bay window seating. Two more bedrooms w/ lofts above, one w/ half bath. Fully fenced & extra parking.

Spacious backyard w/ large patio, raised fire pit area for entertaining, greenhouse, garden space. Shed and one out-building for tenant use.

* NO PETS
* Includes Washer/Dryer (not maintained by owner)
* Lawn care included

Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements.

Last Month's Rent Prepaid: May be required based on property owner requirements and/or application results.

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities unless noted otherwise.

Liability Insurance: All Tenants are required to carry liability insurance in the amount of $100,000.

Terms & information should be verified for accuracy before submitting an application or executing a lease agreement.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

