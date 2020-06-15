Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

609 North 16th Street Available 07/01/20 609 North 16th Street - Remodeled charmer near schools.



Features include: updated kitchen w/ great room. Master bedroom has full bath w/ Quartz countertops, jetted tub & bay window seating. Two more bedrooms w/ lofts above, one w/ half bath. Fully fenced & extra parking.



Spacious backyard w/ large patio, raised fire pit area for entertaining, greenhouse, garden space. Shed and one out-building for tenant use.



* NO PETS

* Includes Washer/Dryer (not maintained by owner)

* Lawn care included



Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements.



Last Month's Rent Prepaid: May be required based on property owner requirements and/or application results.



Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities unless noted otherwise.



Liability Insurance: All Tenants are required to carry liability insurance in the amount of $100,000.



Terms & information should be verified for accuracy before submitting an application or executing a lease agreement.



(RLNE5835473)