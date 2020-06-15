Amenities

w/d hookup garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

1021 South 27th Street - Single level home located near Mt. Baker Middle School. Features include 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths,1040 sq. ft., living room, open kitchen/dining area, master bedroom w/ half-bathroom, laundry hook-ups in garage, electric wall heat, huge partially fenced backyard with garden sheds, and an attached 1-car garage. No smoking, no pets



Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements.



Pet Deposit: Determined by the number & type of pet(s). Not all properties allow pets.



Last Month's Rent Prepaid: May be required based on property owner requirements and/or application results.



Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities unless noted otherwise.



Terms & information should be verified for accuracy before submitting an application or executing a lease agreement.



