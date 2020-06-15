All apartments in Mount Vernon
1021 South 27th Street
Last updated June 15 2020

1021 South 27th Street

1021 South 27th Street · (360) 428-3012 ext. 123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1021 South 27th Street, Mount Vernon, WA 98274

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1021 South 27th Street · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1021 South 27th Street - Single level home located near Mt. Baker Middle School. Features include 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths,1040 sq. ft., living room, open kitchen/dining area, master bedroom w/ half-bathroom, laundry hook-ups in garage, electric wall heat, huge partially fenced backyard with garden sheds, and an attached 1-car garage. No smoking, no pets

Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements.

Pet Deposit: Determined by the number & type of pet(s). Not all properties allow pets.

Last Month's Rent Prepaid: May be required based on property owner requirements and/or application results.

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities unless noted otherwise.

Terms & information should be verified for accuracy before submitting an application or executing a lease agreement.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2487749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 South 27th Street have any available units?
1021 South 27th Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1021 South 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1021 South 27th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 South 27th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1021 South 27th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon.
Does 1021 South 27th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1021 South 27th Street does offer parking.
Does 1021 South 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 South 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 South 27th Street have a pool?
No, 1021 South 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1021 South 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 1021 South 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 South 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 South 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 South 27th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 South 27th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
