Amenities
1011 North 14th Street - Completely remodeled home in quiet neighborhood.
Three-bedroom home with wood floors, built-ins, and large fenced backyard. Utility room includes washer/dryer and storage area. Fresh paint throughout, and updated kitchen.
Located in quiet, wooded neighborhood, close to schools and shopping.
Washer/Dryer included for tenant convenience (owner will not maintain)
* rental price is $1,850 if lawn care is included
Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements.
Pet Deposit: Determined by the number & type of pet(s). Not all properties allow pets.
Last Month's Rent Prepaid: May be required based on property owner requirements and/or application results.
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities unless noted otherwise.
Liability Insurance: All Tenants are required to carry liability insurance in the amount of $100,000.
Terms & information should be verified for accuracy before submitting an application or executing a lease agreement.
(RLNE5906458)