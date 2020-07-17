All apartments in Mount Vernon
Find more places like 1011 North 14th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Vernon, WA
/
1011 North 14th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1011 North 14th Street

1011 North 14th Street · (360) 428-3012 ext. 123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Vernon
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1011 North 14th Street, Mount Vernon, WA 98273

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1011 North 14th Street · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1011 North 14th Street - Completely remodeled home in quiet neighborhood.

Three-bedroom home with wood floors, built-ins, and large fenced backyard. Utility room includes washer/dryer and storage area. Fresh paint throughout, and updated kitchen.

Located in quiet, wooded neighborhood, close to schools and shopping.

Washer/Dryer included for tenant convenience (owner will not maintain)

* rental price is $1,850 if lawn care is included

Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements.

Pet Deposit: Determined by the number & type of pet(s). Not all properties allow pets.

Last Month's Rent Prepaid: May be required based on property owner requirements and/or application results.

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities unless noted otherwise.

Liability Insurance: All Tenants are required to carry liability insurance in the amount of $100,000.

Terms & information should be verified for accuracy before submitting an application or executing a lease agreement.

(RLNE5906458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 North 14th Street have any available units?
1011 North 14th Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1011 North 14th Street have?
Some of 1011 North 14th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 North 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1011 North 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 North 14th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 North 14th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1011 North 14th Street offer parking?
No, 1011 North 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1011 North 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1011 North 14th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 North 14th Street have a pool?
No, 1011 North 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1011 North 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 1011 North 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 North 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 North 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 North 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 North 14th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1011 North 14th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mount Vernon 3 Bedrooms
King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WAEverett, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAShoreline, WA
Edmonds, WABellingham, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMarysville, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Mill Creek, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WALynden, WAAnacortes, WAEastmont, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Skagit Valley CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusWestern Washington University
Cascadia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity