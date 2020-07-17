Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1011 North 14th Street - Completely remodeled home in quiet neighborhood.



Three-bedroom home with wood floors, built-ins, and large fenced backyard. Utility room includes washer/dryer and storage area. Fresh paint throughout, and updated kitchen.



Located in quiet, wooded neighborhood, close to schools and shopping.



Washer/Dryer included for tenant convenience (owner will not maintain)



* rental price is $1,850 if lawn care is included



Security Deposit: Amount listed is a minimum amount that will be required & is subject to change based on owner requirements.



Pet Deposit: Determined by the number & type of pet(s). Not all properties allow pets.



Last Month's Rent Prepaid: May be required based on property owner requirements and/or application results.



Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities unless noted otherwise.



Liability Insurance: All Tenants are required to carry liability insurance in the amount of $100,000.



Terms & information should be verified for accuracy before submitting an application or executing a lease agreement.



(RLNE5906458)