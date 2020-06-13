Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Moses Lake North, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
924 South Division Street #118
924 S Division St, Moses Lake North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1162 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Moses Lake North
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
28 Units Available
Central Park Villas
760 N Central Dr, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1005 sqft
Central Park Villas in Moses Lake, Washington are designed for the modern urban dweller, with a pool ready for stand-up paddleboard lessons, and plenty of green space for enjoying the outdoors.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
The Vintage
1133 N Grape Dr, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
Excellent location close to Basin Homes Dog Park and Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex. Stainless steel appliances, laundry and hardwood floors included in each luxurious unit. Community features gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Solara
1401 E Nelson Rd, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
967 sqft
Furnished units with vaulted ceilings, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Less than 3 miles from downtown area. Pet-friendly community that has a gym, BBQ area and swimming pool.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1203 E Terrace Ave
1203 East Terrace Avenue, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
864 sqft
Half off first month's rent with a 12 month lease - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1111 Baker St
1111 South Baker Street, Moses Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
1111 Baker St Available 08/03/20 4 bedroom 2 bath home with workshop - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake 1111 S Baker St 4 bedroom 2 bath home with detached workshop. Backyard with patio and deck off master.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1010 Evergreen
1010 S Evergreen Dr, Moses Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1108 sqft
1010 Evergreen - 1010 Evergreen Available 07/10/20 2 Bedroom Duplex - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
223 Sybel St
223 Sybel Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
223 Sybel St Available 07/06/20 Large 3 Bed 2 Bath - Available July 06, 2020 223 Sybel St. Moses Lake, Wa 98837 Recently updated 3 bed 2 bath two-story home with a 1 car garage. 2 living room spaces, one on each floor.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6367 Murray Lane #A
6367 Murray Way NE, Grant County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
ON THE GOLF COURSE!!! - W/S/G Paid, Landscape Maintained, Appliances, W/D Included, 2 Car Garage, Master Bedroom Down, 3 Up, Black Granite Countertops, Hardwoods, Carpet & Tile, Secluded Covered Back Patio, 1 Year Lease, NO PETS!! No Pets

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
837 Polo Ridge Dr
837 Polo Ridge Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1760 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath w/ 2 car garage - Available June 2020 in Moses Lake Beautiful newer 1700+sf home 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
537 Osprey
537 N Osprey Ln, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2416 sqft
537 Osprey Available 07/10/20 Large Home For Rent - Tenant Pays All Utilities, 2416 sq. ft.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
454 Trout Ave
454 Trout Avenue, Moses Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2502 sqft
454 Trout Ave Available 04/24/20 Large Home in Desirable Neighborhood-PENDING DEPOSIT!! - 4 Bedroom, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Moses Lake North, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Moses Lake North renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

