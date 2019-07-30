Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mill Creek East, WA
/
2206 182nd Pl Se
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:29 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2206 182nd Pl Se
2206 182nd Place Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2206 182nd Place Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rambler, 2 bedroom, 1 bath with bonus room and large yard. Yard maintenance included in the month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2206 182nd Pl Se have any available units?
2206 182nd Pl Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mill Creek East, WA
.
What amenities does 2206 182nd Pl Se have?
Some of 2206 182nd Pl Se's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2206 182nd Pl Se currently offering any rent specials?
2206 182nd Pl Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 182nd Pl Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 2206 182nd Pl Se is pet friendly.
Does 2206 182nd Pl Se offer parking?
Yes, 2206 182nd Pl Se offers parking.
Does 2206 182nd Pl Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2206 182nd Pl Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 182nd Pl Se have a pool?
No, 2206 182nd Pl Se does not have a pool.
Does 2206 182nd Pl Se have accessible units?
No, 2206 182nd Pl Se does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 182nd Pl Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2206 182nd Pl Se has units with dishwashers.
Does 2206 182nd Pl Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 2206 182nd Pl Se does not have units with air conditioning.
