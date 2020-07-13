118 Apartments for rent in Mill Creek East, WA with parking

"I used to go down to the Mill Creek / When I was only nine or ten / I'd run trot lines in the muddy water / I'd watch the leaves riding the wind." -- From "Mill Creek" by Darden Smith

Mill Creek East is a city in Snohomish County, Washington. It was originally designed as a showcase community with the golf and country club at its center. How quaint, right? This is a relatively new city, having only been incorporated in 1983, but the population has steadily grown in the past few decades. At the southeastern end of the city, you'll find a big part of the Green Belt -- so yes, this is kind of a granola, bike trail place to live.