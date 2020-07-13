Apartment List
/
WA
/
mill creek east
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:40 AM

118 Apartments for rent in Mill Creek East, WA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mill Creek East apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2201 192nd St SE #S201
2201 192nd Street Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1043 sqft
2201 192nd St SE #S201 Available 08/14/20 Available Soon! Spacious 2 br., 2 ba. Top floor, corner Condo with garage! - Top floor corner, spacious two bedroom and two full bath condo. Backs to greenbelt.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3807 186th PL SE
3807 186th Place Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3542 sqft
3807 186th PL SE Available 07/26/20 Elegant Bothell Home....... - Beautiful Bothell home located in the desirable Fernwood Hills subdivision.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
103 180th Place Southwest, #10
103 180th Pl SW, Mill Creek East, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
2114 sqft
Brand new home located central to Bothell, Mill Creek and Lynnwood! Modern, contemporary design, large rooms and abundant natural light from the over-sized windows are just some of the features present in this well-designed 2,100+ square foot home.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2009 196th St SE D201
2009 196th Street Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1344 sqft
Large 3 bedroom Condo w/ private **GARAGE** Bothell - Millcreek - Fantastic Layout! 2009 196th St SE Apt D201, Bothell, WA. 98012 This wonderfully spacious & open three bed 2 bath floorplan in the desirable Tambar Condo Community.
Results within 1 mile of Mill Creek East
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
72 Units Available
Mill Creek
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,281
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
879 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
21 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,567
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
23 Units Available
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1247 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
11 Units Available
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1538 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Mill Creek
1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2
1621 Seattle Hill Rd, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2002 sqft
3 Bedroom plus Loft in Bothell Available NOW!!! - Check out the virtual tour here: https://kuula.co/share/collection/7lzCJ?fs=1&vr=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=-1 This BRAND NEW 3 bedroom plus loft, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204
20326 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell West, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
984 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Bothell!! Move in TODAY! - This clean, beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is available now for rent. Lovely updated open kitchen with granite slab counters and ample storage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
14915 38th Drive Southeast, Unit #S1145
14915 38th Dr SE Unit 1146, Silver Firs, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1340 sqft
This wonderful Aviara townhome in Bothell and minutes to Mill Creek Town Center. The floorplan is open and more spacious than other condos in the area. The 9ft ceilings and 1340 sq ft covered area lends the airy, roomy feel to the townhome.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
924 183rd Pl SE
924 183rd Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1940 sqft
924 183rd Pl SE Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Bothell 3 Bedroom /2.5 Bath Home! Great Location, Great Neighborhood! - Nicely maintained 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home in quiet neighborhood. Bright and sunny, with lots of windows, vaulted ceilings.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
20317 45th Dr SE
20317 45th Drive Southeast, Clearview, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2112 sqft
Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home on large lot in Northshore Schools - Property Id: 147608 Private retreat next to the city!! Large fully fenced flat, grassy backyard! Completely remodeled in 2016.
Results within 5 miles of Mill Creek East
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
35 Units Available
Town Center
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,515
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1185 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
20 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1479 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
13 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1070 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
25 Units Available
Everett Mall South
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
968 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly grounds offer clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, business center, playground. Located near Walter East Hall Memorial Golf Course, Boeing Fwy and Hwy 5. Minutes from Norma Beach.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
8 Units Available
Silver Lake
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Central Kenmore
Heron View
18249 73rd Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
854 sqft
Comfortably close to Lake Washington, Heron View Apartment Homes is the perfect place to experience the laid-back lifestyle of the Pacific Northwest.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
51 Units Available
North Creek-195th
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,580
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1165 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,074
1173 sqft
Recently renovated units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, playground and 24-hour gym. Located adjacent to McCollum Pioneer Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W, Martha Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1109 sqft
Great location just 20 minutes from Seattle, and close to shopping and dining. Units feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and private patios. Community includes Internet, a business center, and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
20 Units Available
Holly
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1274 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
35 Units Available
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1284 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Mill Creek East, WA

"I used to go down to the Mill Creek / When I was only nine or ten / I'd run trot lines in the muddy water / I'd watch the leaves riding the wind." -- From "Mill Creek" by Darden Smith

Mill Creek East is a city in Snohomish County, Washington. It was originally designed as a showcase community with the golf and country club at its center. How quaint, right? This is a relatively new city, having only been incorporated in 1983, but the population has steadily grown in the past few decades. At the southeastern end of the city, you'll find a big part of the Green Belt -- so yes, this is kind of a granola, bike trail place to live. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mill Creek East, WA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mill Creek East apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Mill Creek East 2 BedroomsMill Creek East 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMill Creek East 3 Bedrooms
Mill Creek East Apartments with BalconyMill Creek East Apartments with GarageMill Creek East Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mill Creek East Apartments with ParkingMill Creek East Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WA
Burlington, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College