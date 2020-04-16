All apartments in Mill Creek East
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

18504 26th Ave SE #B

18504 26th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

18504 26th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
18504 26th Ave SE #B Available 05/08/20 Application Pending!!! Tons of Space in This Pet Friendly 3 bedroom Bothell Home! - Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, this 3 bedroom 2.25 bath home will give you more space than ever! Nearly 2200 sqft! Features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room and dining room. Gorgeous Master bed/bath suite that is light and bright and enormous ! Two-car garage. Pet friendly with fully fenced yard.

SQ FT: 2156

YEAR BUILT: 2017

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Tambark Creek

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Fernwood
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Skyview
HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Pets considered on case by case basis. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2000
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $400

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5697465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

