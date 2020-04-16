Amenities
18504 26th Ave SE #B Available 05/08/20 Application Pending!!! Tons of Space in This Pet Friendly 3 bedroom Bothell Home! - Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, this 3 bedroom 2.25 bath home will give you more space than ever! Nearly 2200 sqft! Features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room and dining room. Gorgeous Master bed/bath suite that is light and bright and enormous ! Two-car garage. Pet friendly with fully fenced yard.
SQ FT: 2156
YEAR BUILT: 2017
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Tambark Creek
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Fernwood
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Skyview
HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Pets considered on case by case basis. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2000
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $400
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE5697465)