18504 26th Ave SE #B Available 05/08/20 Application Pending!!! Tons of Space in This Pet Friendly 3 bedroom Bothell Home! - Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, this 3 bedroom 2.25 bath home will give you more space than ever! Nearly 2200 sqft! Features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room and dining room. Gorgeous Master bed/bath suite that is light and bright and enormous ! Two-car garage. Pet friendly with fully fenced yard.



SQ FT: 2156



YEAR BUILT: 2017



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Tambark Creek



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Fernwood

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Skyview

HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Pets considered on case by case basis. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2000

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $400



