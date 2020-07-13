/
apartments with pool
117 Apartments for rent in Martha Lake, WA with pool
11 Units Available
Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W, Martha Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1109 sqft
Great location just 20 minutes from Seattle, and close to shopping and dining. Units feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and private patios. Community includes Internet, a business center, and more.
Results within 1 mile of Martha Lake
19 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,682
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,706
1520 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
7 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,626
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,217
1270 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
11 Units Available
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1538 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
23 Units Available
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1247 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
29 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
7 Units Available
Silver Lake
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
23 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,664
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,622
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1005 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
72 Units Available
Mill Creek
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,281
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
879 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
33 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1538 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
12 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
13 Units Available
Altia
16520 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1188 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-504. Unit amenities include laundry, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community features pool table, pool, gym, internet access, parking and more.
8 Units Available
The Stinson
133 124th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
902 sqft
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa.
1 Unit Available
12906 8th Ave W
12906 8th Avenue West, Snohomish County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
844 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom condo in the Homestead community in Everett. New carpet and Paint throughout. Newly updated lighting, The living room features a Wood Burning Fireplace and slider to a balcony with storage.
1 Unit Available
927 132nd St SW B2
927 132nd Street Southwest, Snohomish County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1380 sqft
Well maintained townhouse - Property Id: 313103 Nice townhouse in a quiet neighborhood, walking distance to grocery stores and other businesses, easy access to interstate 5. The complex has a cabana and an outdoor pool.
Results within 5 miles of Martha Lake
7 Units Available
Canyon Park
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,766
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
35 Units Available
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,360
1284 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
14 Units Available
Cascade View
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,384
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
20 Units Available
Harbour Pointe
Bay Court at Harbour Pointe
11108 Chennault Beach Rd, Mukilteo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,447
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1223 sqft
Located close to the shores of Puget Sound and the Boeing Factory. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community includes sauna, pool and garage.
24 Units Available
Cedar Terrace
Taluswood Apartments
4208 236th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1208 sqft
Taluswood Apartments offers stylishly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.
21 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,538
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,773
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1413 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
8 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
8 Units Available
Silver Lake
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
20 Units Available
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1479 sqft
Close to I-5, I-405, and Alderwood Mall. Updated apartments with fireplaces. On-site amenities include pool, gym, business center, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats. Garages available.
